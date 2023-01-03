SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 27

The 27th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) lock horns with Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday, January 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sari Sari Sunrisers have won four of their last eight matches and will look to continue their dominance in the tournament. Titou Gorge Splashers, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches in the tournament.

Titou Gorge Splashers will give it their all to win the match, but Sari Sari Sunrisers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SSS vs TGS Match Details

The 27th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on January 4 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SSS vs TGS, Match 27

Date and Time: January 04, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive abilities will be able to make the best use of short boundaries. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sari Sari Sunrisers and Barana Aute Warriors, where a total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

SSS vs TGS Form Guide

SSS - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

TGS - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

SSS vs TGS Probable Playing XI

SSS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kershaski Jno Lewis ©, Shane Shillingford, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (wk), Sadrack Descartes, Redhead Nicklaus, Kirsten Casimir, Jason Paris, Kimiah Straun, Abishai Etienne, and Adrien Matthew.

TGS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jerlani Robinson (c & wk), Seandell Regis, Malakai Xavier, Junior Jervier, Tahj Tavernier, Vivian Titre, Kassim Peltier, Kharmal Hamilton, John Matthew, Niall Payne, and Shaheim Ceasar.

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Robinson

J Robinson is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Benjamin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Jno

T Tavernier and K Jno are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Pascal played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Descartes

M Xavier and S Descartes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Matthew is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Nicklaus

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Payne and R Nicklaus. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Hamilton is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SSS vs TGS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Descartes

S Descartes will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 452 points in the last eight matches.

J Robinson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Robinson a captain or a vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicketkeeping duties for the team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 404 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for SSS vs TGS, Match 27

J Robinson

M Xavier

C Benjamin

S Descartes

K Jno

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: C Benjamin, J Robinson

Batters: K Jno, S Pascal, T Tavernier

All-rounders: J Matthew, M Xavier, S Descartes

Bowlers: N Payne, R Nicklaus, K Hamilton

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: C Benjamin, J Robinson

Batters: K Jno, S Regis, T Tavernier

All-rounders: V Titre, M Xavier, S Descartes

Bowlers: N Payne, R Nicklaus, K Straun

Poll : 0 votes