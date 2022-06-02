SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 28

Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) will take on Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the 28th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Roseau on Friday.

Titou Gorge Splashers have been the team to beat in the tournament, with two consecutive wins keeping them atop the points table. The Sari Sari Sunrisers are fifth in the table after winning four of their last nine matches, but winning their previous game would have given them more confidence.

SSS vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

SSS XI

Casimir Benjamin (c&wk), Romaine Paris, Joel Mingo, Cheston Darngleben, Kyron Phillip, Keron James, Sebastien Brumant, Kirt Martin, Mikael Delsol, Nickson Athanaze, Clyde Pierre-Louis

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (c&wk), Malakai Xavier, Junior Jervier, Elton Mark, Lluvio Charles, Vivian Titre, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, John Matthew, Niall Payne, Shaheim Caesar

Match Details

SSS vs TGS, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 03rd June, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Dominica Roseau appears to be suitable for batting. There should be some swing early on to keep batters on their toes. The team that wins the toss should bat first.

Today's SSS vs TGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jerlani Robinson: Jerlani has been in good form for the Titou Gorge Splashers this season, scoring some crucial runs at the top of the order. He is currently leading the most run-getters chart with 299 runs at an exceptional average of 59.80.

Batters

Odiamar Honore: Honore wasn't able to score many runs in the previous game, but managed to pick up one wicket. Given his skill-set, he is a must-have player for your SSS vs TGS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Stephan Pascal: Pascal is one of the best players in the Nature Isle 2022 season, nailing it in every department, whether it's bowling, batting, or fielding. He has 258 runs at an outstanding average of 51.60 and nine wickets in seven games. He is a multiplier option for captaincy in this match. Although his availability has remained a concern, it has been reported that he is likely to play in this game.

Bowlers

John Matthew: Matthew has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking eight wickets at an average of 12.87, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team. He is currently ranked sixth on the wicket-takers chart in the tournament.

3 best players to pick in SSS vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

Nickson Athanaze (SSS) – 155 points

Junior Jervier (TGS) – 97 points

Kirt Martin (SSS) – 150 points

Key stats for SSS vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

Vivian Titre - 12 wickets and 197 runs in eight games; bowling average: 10.83.

Casimir Benjamin– 215 runs in nine games; batting average: 30.71.

Shaheim Ceasar - Seven wickets in eight games; bowling average: 11.85.

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10 2022)

SSS vs TGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casimir Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson, Cheston Darngleben, Odiamar Honore, Junior Jervier, Stephan Pascal, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant, John Matthew.

Captain: Stephan Pascal, Vice-Captain: Vivian Titre

SSS vs TGS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casimir Benjamin, Jerlani Robinson, Cheston Darngleben, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Stephan Pascal, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant, John Matthew.

Captain: Stephan Pascal, Vice-Captain: Jerlani Robinson

