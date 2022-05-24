SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 6

Sari Sari Sunrisers will take on Titou Gorge Splashers in the sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at the Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Tuesday.

Sari Sari Sunrisers began their Nature Isle T10 campaign with a loss. Barana Aute Warriors defeated them by eight wickets. Although they were impressive with the bat, their bowling unit couldn’t get the job done. They are at the bottom of the points table as things stand.

Meanwhile, Titou Gorge Splashers got the better of Valley Hikers by 45 runs in their campaign opener. They were dominant in every department and are currently second in the points table.

SSS vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

SSS XI

Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (C) (wk), Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant, Nickson Athanaze, Kirt Martin, Keron James, Mikael Delsol, Cheston Dangleben, Romaine Paris

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson, Odiamar Honore, Junior Jervier, Kassim Peltier, Sarwan Lockhart, Shaheim Ceasar, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Tyrone Geroge, John Matthew

Match Details

SSS vs TGS, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 24th May, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today’s SSS vs TGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Robinson is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 89 runs in the opening game with the help of 13 boundaries and four sixes. He had a strike rate of over 217.

Batters

O Honore will be tasked with leading the batting unit for his side. He scored just 18 runs in the first game and will be looking for a bigger knock.

All-rounders

V Titre is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He picked up four wickets in the first match and will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your SSS vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Caesar is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He picked up three wickets in the opening game.

Bowlers

E Mark will be tasked with leading his side’s bowling unit. He picked up a wicket in the opening game and will be hoping to trouble the opposition with his pace here.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSS vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

V Titre (TGS) – 159 points

J Robinson (TGS) – 136 points

S Caesar (TGS) – 109 points

J Mingo (SSS) – 98 points

S Pascal (SSS) – 78 points

Important stats for SSS vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

V Titre: 4 wickets

J Robinson: 89 runs

S Caesar: 3 wickets

J Mingo: 58 runs

S Pascal: 35 runs and 1 wicket

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Robinson, O Honore, J Jervier, C Dangleben, V Titre, S Caesar, J Mingo, S Pascal, E Mark, J Matthew, A Fontaine

Captain: V Titre, Vice-Captain: J Robinson

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Robinson, O Honore, J Jervier, C Dangleben, V Titre, S Caesar, J Mingo, S Pascal, E Mark, J Matthew, R Paris

Captain: J Mingo, Vice-Captain: S Caesar

