SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2023, Match 6

Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) will take on Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 at Windsor Park in Roseau on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SSS vs TGS Dream11 prediction.

Both teams started their Nature Isle T10 2023 campaign with a loss.

While Sari Sari Sunrisers lost by 55 runs against Indian River Rowers, Titou Gorge Splashers lost to the Valley Hikers by 16 runs.

SSS vs TGS Match Details, Nature Isle T10 2023

The sixth match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers will be played on May 28 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SSS vs TGS, Match 6, Nature Isle T10 2023

Date & Time: May 28th 2023, 12 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

SSS vs TGS Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau has been a good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently in the Nature Isle T10 2023, with three out of the four games being won by the team batting first.

SSS vs TGS Probable Playing 11 today

Sari Sari Sunrisers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Sari Sari Sunrisers Probable Playing XI: Kofi James, Stephan Pascal, Jedd Joseph, Kirsten Casimir, Darrin Toussaint, Terrel Toussaint, Kyne George, Lesford Lewis, Tyrese LeBlanc, Joel Durand, Ethan Doctrove

Titou Gorge Splashers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Titou Gorge Splashers Probable Playing XI: Jerlani Robinson, Tyrone Theophile, Casimir Benjamin, Keron Cottoy, Malakai Xavier, Sebastien Brumant, Kharmal Hamilton, Savio Anselm, Redhead Nicklaus, John Matthew, Niall Payne

Today’s SSS vs TGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Casimir Benjamin (1 match, 18 runs, 2 catches)

Casimir Benjamin looked good with the bat and scored 18 off nine balls while batting at No.3 in the first game. He was also good behind the stumps, taking a couple of catches.

Top Batter Pick

Stephan Pascal (1 match, 3 runs, 1 wicket)

Stephan Pascal could not get going with the bat in the last match but took one wicket with his off-spin. However, he is capable of playing impactful knocks.

Top All-rounder Pick

Keron Cottoy (1 match, 16 runs, 0 wickets)

Keron Cottoy got a decent start with the bat, scoring 16 runs while batting in the middle order for TGS. His leg spin can come in handy as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Joel Durand (1 match, 1 wicket)

Joel Durand opened the bowling for SSS in their first game of this tournament. The 16-year-old off-spinner returned with figures of 1/17 from two overs.

SSS vs TGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Kofi James (1 match, 1 run, 1 wicket)

Kofi James did not fire with the bat but registered figures of 1/14 from his two overs in the last game.

Savio Anselm (1 match, 8 runs, 1 wicket)

Savio Anselm can make effective contributions with both the bat and ball. He scored eight runs and also took one wicket for seven runs off the only over he bowled.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SSS vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kofi James 1 run & 1 wicket in 1 match Savio Anselm 8 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Keron Cottoy 16 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Stephan Pascal 3 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Joel Durand 1 wicket in 1 match

SSS vs TGS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Stephan Pascal, Savio Anselm, Keron Cottoy, Kofi James, and John Matthew will be the ones to watch out for in the SSS vs TGS contest.

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Casimir Benjamin

Batters: Kirsten Casimir, Stephan Pascal, Savio Anselm (vc)

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Kofi James (c), John Matthew, Tyrese LeBlanc, Jedd Joseph

Bowlers: Joel Durand, Redhead Nicklaus

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Casimir Benjamin (vc), Kyne George

Batters: Stephan Pascal (c), Savio Anselm

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Kofi James, John Matthew, Tyrese LeBlanc

Bowlers: Joel Durand, Sebastien Brumant, Darrin Toussaint

