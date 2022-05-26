SSS vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 12

Sari Sari Sunrisers will be up against Valley Hikers in the 12th match of the Nature Isle T10 at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Friday.

Sari Sari Sunrisers have won only one out of their three matches and are currently placed in the fifth spot in the points table. They beat Champagne Reef Divers by one run in their last match.

Valley Hikers, on the other hand, have also managed to win only one of their three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They won their last match against Indian River Rowers by 14 runs.

SSS vs VH Probable Playing 11 Today

SSS XI

Casimir Benjamin (C & WK), Stephan Pascal, Romaine Paris, Cheston Dangleben, Kyron Phillip, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Sebastien Brumant, Keron James, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Mikael Delsol.

VH XI

Kevin James (C), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (WK), John Fabien, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Clemenson Leblanc, Quinton Hilaire.

Match Details

SSS vs VH, Nature Isle T10, Match 12

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has been much more favourable to the batters compared to the bowlers. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 103 runs.

Today’s SSS vs VH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Casimir Benjamin: Sari Sari Sunrisers' skipper, Benjamin has been in decent form with the bat so far this tournament. He has scored 57 runs, including his highest score of 34 in his three outings.

Batters

John Fabien: Fabien has been the leading run-scorer for the Valley Hikers this season and has led the team from the front. In the last game against the Indian River Rowers, he scored 33 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 300.

Kyle James: James has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Valley Hikers. He has scored 41 runs in three matches and could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

All-rounders

Stephan Pascal: Pascal has scored 79 runs and also picked up five wickets in the two matches he played this season. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice in this game.

Kyle Cabey: Cabey is a top-quality all-rounder who has been in great touch with both the bat and ball in this competition. In three matches, he has scored 21 runs while picking up five wickets.

Bowlers

Jamie James: James has scored seven runs and also picked up three wickets in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Romaine Paris: Paris is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 41 runs and also picked up a wicket in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSS vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal (SSS) - 272 points

Kyle Cabey (VH) - 192 points

Jamie James (VH) - 132 points

Joel Mingo (SSS) - 125 points

Clemenson Leblanc (VH) - 106 points

Important Stats for SSS vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal: 79 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Kyle Cabey: 21 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Jamie James: 7 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Joel Mingo: 78 runs in 2 matches

Clemenson Leblanc: 31 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

SSS vs VH Dream11 Prediction Today

SSS vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casimir Benjamin, John Fabien, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, Kyle Cabey, Kyron Phillip, Kirt Martin, Stephan Pascal, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Romaine Paris.

Captain: Stephan Pascal. Vice-captain: Kyle Cabey.

SSS vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casimir Benjamin, John Fabien, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc, Kyle Cabey, Kevin James, Kyron Phillip, Stephan Pascal, Jamie James, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant.

Captain: Kyle Cabey. Vice-captain: Stephan Pascal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy