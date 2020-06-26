St Gallen T10 League 2020: 5 key players for your Dream11 team in the knockout stages

Here are five players who can be backed to pick up a whole lot of points for your St Gallen T10 Dream11 team.

The St Gallen T10 League 2020 will be culminating today.

ECS St Gallen T10 League

We’re truly at the business end of the St Gallen T10 leg of the European Cricket Series, with the knockout stage all set to take place later today. The scenic Grundenmoos in St Gallen plays host to two semi-final games before the winners and the losers play against each other to decide the final spots in the tournament.

The first game of the day sees unbeaten Olten CC in first take on fourth-placed Cossonay in the first semi-final. Winterthur CC and Zurich Nomads face off in the other semi-final, before we move on to the final games of the St Gallen T10 league.

With that in mind, we will take you through the 5 key players for your St Gallen T10 Dream11 team in the knockout stages of the St Gallen T10 League.

5 key players for your St Gallen T10 Dream11 team

#1 Faheem Nazir

Faheem Nazir is the highest scorer in the St Gallen T10 League so far (Image credits: ecn.cricket)

The top-scorer in the St Gallen T10 League, Faheem Nazir has done well to give the Zurich Nomads the perfect start at the top of the order as often as he has. With a top score of 66 not out, the left-hander has 229 runs to his name in the league at an average of 45.80 and a strike rate of 187.70.

If Zurich Nomads are to make the finals of the St Gallen T10 League, a lot would depend on how Faheem Nazir performs against Winterthur today. His partnerships at the top of the order with Azeem Nazir will be key to a victory for the Nomads.

#2 Deesh Banneheka

Deesh Banneheka with the match ball after his 5-wicket maiden (Image credits: ecn.cricket)

Deesh Banneheka of Winterthur CC has been the most impressive bowler in the St Gallen T10 League by a mile. The 21-year-old has put the batsmen in the competition on notice by picking up 11 wickets in his 5 matches so far, also the highest in the St Gallen T10 League at the moment.

Up against easily the best team in the tournament in Olten, Banneheka came away with the league-best figures of 5/13, bowling 5-wicket maiden in the second over, also picking up 4 wickets in 4 balls. While they were unable to win that match, the youngster managed to make a lasting impression. Banneheka is certain to play an important role for Winterthur CC in today's knockout games.

#3 Shijo Joseph

If it was Faheem Nazir holding the Zurich Nomads batting together at the top of the order, the credit for their bowling has to go to one Shijo Joseph. The pacer has picked up 8 wickets in his 5 matches in the St Gallen T10 League so far.

Joseph probably has the most impressive figures of the lot so far in the tournament. He picked up 4 wickets while conceding just 3 runs in his two overs as his team bowled St Gallen CC out for just 69 runs in their chase of 113, taking them to a comfortable win in the end.

#4 Jai Sinh

Jai Sinh celebrates one of his two fifties (Image credit: ecn.cricket)

While Jai Sinh had a relatively slow start to the St Gallen T10 League, he really came into his own on Thursday, scoring back-to-back fifties against Zurich Nomads and Power CC. Sinh’s 52 off just 19 deliveries was key to Cossonay chasing down the mammoth 122-run target that the Zurich Nomads had set for them.

The opener is the only player to hit two half-centuries in the tournament, and that could only get better in the knockout stages of the tournament, with two games still to be played.

#5 Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu

Olten’s Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu has been their most consistent batsman in their incredible unbeaten run in the tournament. His 202 runs at the top of the order have come at an average of 40.40 and a very impressive strike rate of 204.

With 22 big ones, Thirnavuakarasu also leads the chats for the most sixes hit in the St Gallen T10 League. His half-century also made sure that Olten had a respectable total to defend against Winterthur CC, scoring 61 out of their 94 runs. Although, Olten has the best all-round team in the tournament, Thirnavukarasu’s performances at the top will be key to their success in the knockouts.