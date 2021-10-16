ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 3

Match number three of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 has the Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) taking on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday.

The defending champions Sydney Thunder begin their title defense against a strong Adelaide Strikers side who will start as the favorites in WBBL 2021. The Strikers side are filled with world-class talents such as Laura Wolvaardt and Tahlia McGrath. Despite Rachael Haynes not being available, the Thunder have a lot of depth to bank on, making for a good clash in Hobart.

ST-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Corrine Hall, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Sam Bates and Kate Peterson

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Jemma Barsby

Match Details

ST-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 16th October 2021, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second game of the day, a good batting track is expected in Hobart. Although there may be some help available for the pacers, the batters should enjoy the conditions out in the middle. The spinners will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) likely to come into play.

Today’s ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson: Although Tegan McPharlin isn't a bad option to have in your ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team, Tahlia Wilson might be in for a big season, given Rachael Haynes' unavailability in the first round of fixtures. She can bat in the top order and with Wilson capable of scoring quick runs as well, she is a good addition to your fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world with her ability to score quick runs in the top order holding her in good stead. Wolvaardt has also improved her game over the last year or so and could be in for a big season for the Strikers.

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is the talk of the town at the moment, given her impressive outings for the national side. Given her ability to change the complexion of a game with both the bat and ball, McGrath is sure to feature in most ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy teams ahead of this clash.

Bowler

Hannah Darlington: Hannah Darlington is set to lead the Thunder in this game, a big step up after a brilliant campaign last time around. Since then, she has featured for the Australian national side. Her death-bowling ability is likely to get her a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Hannah Darlington (ST-W)

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (AS-W)

Important stats for ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt - 347 runs in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 26.69

Hannah Darlington - 19 wickets in 13 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 13.68

Sarah Coyte - 18 wickets in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 16.00

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Dane van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahlia Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Smriti Mandhana, Amanda Wellington, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Issy Wong, Sarah Coyte and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

Edited by Samya Majumdar