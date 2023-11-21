ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 48

The 48th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Thunders Women (ST-W) square off against Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Tuesday, November 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, the top player picks, and the pitch report.

Sydney Thunders Women are currently placed third in the points table with seven wins in eleven matches. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have already qualified for the semifinals with eight wins in eleven matches of the tournament.

Sydney Thunders Women will give it their all to win the match, but Adelaide Strikers Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ST-W vs AS-W Match Details

The 48th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on November 21 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs AS-W, Match 48

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable on surfaces like this one.

ST-W vs AS-W Form Guide

ST-W - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

AS-W - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

ST-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XI

ST-W Playing XI

L Bell is unavailable for this match

Marizanne Kapp, Chamari Athapaththu, Heather Knight, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Anika Learoyd

AS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Megan Schutt, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Bridget Patterson (wk), Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Madeline Penna

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Patterson

B Patterson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. T Wilson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Mack

H Knight and K Mack are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Wolvaardt played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Atapattu

T McGrath and C Atapattu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Gibson is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

L Smith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and M Schutt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in the death overs. A Wellington is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ST-W vs AS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Atapattu

C Atapattu will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 966 points in the last 10 matches.

L Smith

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Smith the captain as she is in top-notch form. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 262 points in the last 4 matches.

5 Must-Picks for ST-W vs AS-W, Match 48

T McGrath

L Smith

M Schutt

C Atapattu

A Wellington

Sydney Thunders Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Thunders Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Patterson

Batters: K Mack, H Knight

All-rounders: D Gibson, T McGrath, C Atapattu, M Kapp

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Wellington, H Darlington, L Smith

Sydney Thunders Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Patterson, T Wilson

Batters: K Mack

All-rounders: T McGrath, C Atapattu, M Kapp

Bowlers: M Schutt, A Wellington, H Darlington, L Smith, A Mushangwe