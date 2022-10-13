ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League, Match 2

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) in the second match of the Women's Big Bash League at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Both teams, Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women, will be very disappointed with their performances last season. The Hurricanes finished sixth in the points table last year, whereas the Thunder finished seventh.

Nonetheless, both teams will hope to come back stronger and go deep in the tournament this time around.

ST-W vs HB-W Match Details

The second match of the Women's Big Bash League will be played on October 14 at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. The match is set to take place at 09.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs HB-W, Women's Big Bash League, Match 2

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

ST-W vs HB-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Blacktown International Sportspark has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track.

Chasing should be the preferred option, as 10 out of the 17 Women's T20 Domestic matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last Match (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 141

Average second innings score: 143

ST-W vs HB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sydney Thunder Women: L-W-L-W-NR

Hobart Hurricanes Women: W-W-L-L-W

ST-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

ST-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ST-W Probable Playing 11

Rachael Haynes (C), Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Chloe Tryon, Saskia Horley, Tahlia McGrath, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Darlington, Belinda Vakarewa, and Samantha Bates.

HB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HB-W Probable Playing 11

Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Mignon du Preez, Hayley Jensen, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Manix-Geeves, Molly Strano, and Amy Smith.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lizelle Lee (53 matches, 1361 runs, Strike Rate: 124.86)

The South African batter signed with the Hurricanes for this upcoming season. She has scored 1361 runs in 53 WBBL matches.

Top Batter pick

Elyse Villani (12 matches, 439 runs, Strike Rate: 122.28)

EVillani was the leading run-scorer for the Melbourne Stars last season with 439 runs at a strike rate of close to 123 in 12 matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Chloe Tryon (13 matches, 164 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 107.89 and Economy Rate: 7.21)

Chloe can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. In the 13 matches she played last season, she scored 164 runs and scalped two wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Molly Strano (14 matches, 145 runs and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 136.78 and Economy Rate: 7.34)

Molly was in decent form with both the bat and ball in the previous edition wherein she scored 145 runs and also picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches. She could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

ST-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicola Carey

Carey could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. She picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.91 and also scored 181 runs in the 14 matches she played last season.

Sammy-Jo Johnson

Sammy scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 125+ and also scalped 10 wickets in the 11 matches she played last season. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Molly Strano 145 runs and 15 wickets in 14 matches Nicola Carey 181 runs and 13 wickets in 14 matches Mignon du Preez 414 runs in 14 matches Hannah Darlington 60 runs and 16 wickets in 13 matches Elyse Villani 439 runs in 12 matches

ST-W vs HB-W match expert tips

Mignon du Preez

Mignon du Preez was the leading run-scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women last season with 414 runs in 14 matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL

Wicketkeeper: Lizelle Lee

Batters: Elyse Villani, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL

Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Saskia Horley

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu

