ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 19

The Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will be up against Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 19th match of the WBBL 2021 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Wednesday.

The Sydney Thunder have lost three out of their four WBBL 2021 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Melbourne Stars Women by 12 runs. Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, have won two out of their four WBBL 2021 matches and currently find themselves fourth in the standings. They beat Sydney Sixers Women by seven wickets in their last match.

ST-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Hannah Darlington (C), Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates.

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Josephine Dooley (WK), Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Carly Leeson, Ella Hayward, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling.

Match Details

ST-W vs MR-W, Match 19, WBBL 2021

Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Aurora Stadium is overall a good sporting wicket. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 136 runs.

Today’s ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson: Wilson failed to perform with the bat this season, scoring only 15 runs in two matches. But she is a quality batter who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues: Rodrigues is a technically sound batter who can score some crucial runs for her team on Wednesday. She has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 90-plus in three WBBL 2021 matches.

Corinne Hall: Hall has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Sydney Thunder in WBBL 2021. She has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 92.00 in three outings.

All-rounders

Harmanpreet Kaur: Kaur has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball. She has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 117.64 and also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.18 in three matches.

Deepti Sharma: Sharma can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. She has scored 68 runs while also scalping two wickets in WBBL 2021.

Bowlers

Hannah Darlington: Darlington has picked up three wickets in as many matches. She can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Issy Wong: Wong has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.66 in three games. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 264 points

Sophie Molineux (MR-W) - 150 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) - 150 points

Hannah Darlington (ST-W) - 131 points

Issy Wong (ST-W) - 113 points

Important Stats for ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 100 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 117.64 and ER - 6.18

Sophie Molineux: 25 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 78.12 and ER - 4.26

Deepti Sharma: 68 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 91.89 and ER - 8.09

Hannah Darlington: 19 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 82.60 and ER - 6.41

Issy Wong: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 90.90 and ER - 6.66

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Molineux, Evelyn Jones, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Issy Wong.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahlia Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Corinne Hall, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Molineux, Evelyn Jones, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Issy Wong.

Captain: Deepti Sharma. Vice-captain: Sophie Molineux.

Edited by Samya Majumdar