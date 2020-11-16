ST-W vs MR-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 17th, 2020

Match 44 of WBBL 2020 has Sydney Thunder Women facing Melbourne Renegades Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday.

Sydney Thunder have blown hot and cold this season with four wins in eight completed games. With a new-look squad led by Rachael Haynes, the Thunder started the WBBL in fine fashion, only to have lost a couple of games over the last week or so to the likes of Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars.

Their opponents, Melbourne Renegades, despite personnel concerns, managed to get the win over their rivals Melbourne Stars in their previous game. However, they are still at the bottom of the WBBL table, with their hopes of making the semi-finals being slim.

Nevertheless, the Renegades have momentum on their side, with captain Amy Satterthwaite leading her troops well in recent games. They will head into this game as the underdogs against a Thunder side, that boasts of a lot of firepower in their batting. With all to play for in this fixture, another cracking encounter beckons in WBBL 2020 on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Pheobe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Sam Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd and Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu and Courtney Webb.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

Melbourne Renegades Women

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (WK), Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Lea Tahuhu and Ella Hayward.

ST-W vs MR-W WBBL Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 44

Date: 17th November 2020, at 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

Another even contest between bat and ball awaits at the Sydney Showground Stadium with 140 representing a par score at this venue. The bowlers should have a major say in the proceedings with there being movement off the surface as well. Change of pace will be key for the spinners with not much turn on offer, lthough the dimensions of the ground should play into their hands.

With this being the second WBBL game of the day at this venue, both teams will look to bat first and make the most of the conditions upfront.

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ST-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lee, T Beaumont, C Webb, A Satterthwaite, S Jo-Johnson, H Knight, S Molineux, S Bates, S Ismail, C Leeson and M Strano

Advertisement

Captain: L Lee, Vice-Captain: H Knight

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lee, R Haynes, C Webb, A Satterthwaite, R Trenaman, H Knight, S Molineux, S Bates, S Ismail, C Leeson and M Strano

Captain: H Knight, Vice-Captain: S Molineux