ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 22

Match 22 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will see Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Saturday.

The Melbourne Stars have done decently well despite losing out on the services of Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. The likes of Kim Garth and Maia Bouchier have stepped up to the fore amidst Meg Lanning's poor form. However, they face a decent Sydney Thunder Women side who are still in search of their first win of the season. With the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Hannah Darlington looking to make amends, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Launceston.

ST-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Corinne Hall, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Sammy Jo-Johnson, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith and Issy Wong

MS-W XI

Ellyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Maddy Darke and Linsey Smith

Match Details

ST-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 30th October 2021, 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the pacers should get the ball to move around early on, the batters have to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahlia Wilson: Since her promotion to the top of the order, Tahlia Wilson hasn't fired for the Thunder. However, she has a decent technique to fall back on, making her a good option ahead of Nicole Faltum in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Meg Lanning is yet to fire for the Melbourne Stars in this WBBL and is due for a big score. On her day, she can take any attack to the cleaners, which makes her one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland: Annabel Sutherland has been the Stars' go-to bowler. In addition to her accurate seam bowling, Sutherland is also set to open the batting for the Stars, something that adds value to her case for inclusion in your ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hannah Darlington: Hannah Darlington's death bowling skills and array of variations have served the Thunder well, but they are still searching for their first win of the tournament. With conditions likely to help Darlington, one can expect her to pick up a few wickets in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Kim Garth (MS-W) - 427 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W) - 222 points

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W) - 325 points

Important stats for ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ellyse Villani - 151 runs in 5 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 37.75

Annabel Sutherland - 88 runs and 6 wickets in 5 WBBL 2021 matches

Deepti Sharma - 91 runs and 3 wickets in 4 WBBL 2021 matches

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahlia Wilson, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates and Linsey Smith

Captain: Deepti Sharma. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahlia Wilson, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Corinne Hall, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington, Issy Wong and Linsey Smith

Captain: Meg Lanning. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Edited by Samya Majumdar