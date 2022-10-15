ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 7

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in the seventh Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The defending WBBL champions Perth Scorchers will play their first game of the season amid high hopes. While their opening duo of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine hold the key, the likes of Alana King and Chloe Piparo will also be crucial to their fortunes. As for the Thunder, their WBBL campaign got off to a false start, losing to the Hurricanes earlier in the week. However, the Thunder boast a well-oiled unit with a good mix of youth and experience. With both teams eyeing their first win of the season, a cracker of a contest beckons in Mackay.

ST-W vs PS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The seventh match of WBBL 2022 will see the Perth Scorchers Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

ST-W vs PS-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The average first-innings total reads 157 in Mackay this season, although the last two matches has seen first-innings totals of 179 and 151. Spinners picked up 13 out of 21 wickets in the last two matches, indicating the nature of the surface. Teams have preferred batting first upon winning the toss with the record also favoring them.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 157

Average 2nd-innings score: 149

ST-W vs PS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sydney Thunder: LWLWL

Perth Scorchers: WWWWW

ST-W vs PS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa and Sam Bates.

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Wyllie, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Mathilda Carmichael and Taneale Peschel.

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 7

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (14 matches, 547 runs, Average: 49.73)

Beth Mooney was the star of the Perth Scorchers' triumphant campaign last time around, scoring 547 runs in 14 matches. She averaged 49.73 with the bat, often coming up with match-winning knocks at the top of the order. Mooney has been in good form for Australia over the last few months and should be a top pick for your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (25(25) in the previous match)

Phoebe Litchfield showed glimpses of her brilliance with the bat in the previous game, scoring 25 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes. The southpaw has been on the WBBL circuit for quite some time now and is ready to take her game to the next level. Given her recent form in the domestic competitions as well, Litchfield is a handy pick for your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (2/14 in the previous match)

Chloe Tryon, who has played in various franchise leagues across the world, has made the move to the Sydney Thunder this season. The South African all-rounder started the season with a two-fer against the Hobart Hurricanes. Although she has improved with the ball in recent months, Tryon is best known for her boundary-hitting ability down the order. With Tryon due a big one, she is a good selection for your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (14 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 18.25)

Alana King was sensational for the Perth Scorchers last season, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 18.25. She has done brilliantly in international cricket and The Hundred as well. She also scored 85 runs at an average of 21.25 in the previous season. Given her all-round skillset, Alana King is a must-have in your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs PS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield has been in brilliant form of late, scoring 187 runs in her last four WNCL matches this season. She also started the WBBL season with a fluent 25 at the top of the order. Given Litchfield's recent burst of form and her ability to play both pace and spin well, she is a handy differential pick for your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine was at the helm of the Perth Scorchers' WBBL triumph last season, scoring 442 runs and picking 10 wickets as well. She has been in decent form of late, holding her own in The Hundred and against West Indies last month. With the Scorchers captain having a heap of experience to fall back on, she is a viable captaincy choice for your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ST-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 25(25) in the previous match Sammy Jo-Johnson 1/29 in the previous match Chloe Tryon 3/14 in the previous match Beth Mooney 547 runs in 14 WBBL 2021 matches Alana King 16 wickets in 14 WBBL 2021 matches

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 7

Alana King is one of the best spinners in the game, with her record in the WBBL also holding her in good stead. The leg-spinner can also score quick runs down the order. With Alana likely to bat higher up the order, she is a game-changing selection for your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ST-W vs PS-W match, click here!

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Maddy Green, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield (vc)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Alana King, Lea Tahuhu, Belinda Vakarewa

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Maddy Green, Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont (vc)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Alana King, Sam Bates, Belinda Vakarewa

Poll : 0 votes