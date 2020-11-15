ST-W vs PS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 15th, 2020

The 38th match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) will see Sydney Thunder taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Sydney Thunder have 10 points from nine games so far in the league. They have been one of the most consistent sides this season but results haven't always gone their way in the last week or so.

One the other hand, the Scorchers also have 10 points from as their nine games. They are enjoying a very good season and are currently at third place on the points table, with one eye on guaranteeing qualification to the playoffs.

Owing to their recent form, the Perth-based franchise will go into this fixture as clear favourites.

Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine, Megan Banting, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Down, Sarah Glenn, Emma King and Taneale Peschel.

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Pheobe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Sam Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd and Kate Peterson.

Predicted Playing XI

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary and Taneale Peschel.

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 38

Date: 15th November 2020, 4:50 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium has offered support to both batters as well as bowlers. The pitch is expected to slow down throughout the match. The bowlers are expected to have a significant say in the proceedings. Batting first will be an ideal choice on this track, with anything over 140 being a good total.

ST-W vs PS-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Mooney, R Haynes, P Litchfield, R Trenaman, S Devine, H Knight, S Jo-Johnson, H Graham, S Bates, T Peschel and L Smith.

Captain: H Knight Vice-Captain: B Mooney

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Mooney, R Haynes, T Beaumont, R Trenaman, S Devine, H Knight, S Jo-Johnson, N Bolton, S Bates, T Peschel and S Ismail.

Captain: S Devine Vice-Captain: B Mooney