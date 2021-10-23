ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 11

Match number 11 of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 (WBBL) will see the Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) face the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) at the Invermay Park in Lanceston on Saturday.

Both Sydney teams come into the game on the back of a loss and will look to get their WBBL 2021 campaigns back on track. While the Sixers are in a decent position with two wins, the Thunder are still in search of their first win and will bank on their balance to come through. With the likes of Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana in action, another entertaining game beckons in Lanceston.

ST-W vs SS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ST-W XI

Sammy Jo-Johnson, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Emily Smith (wk) and Sam Bates

SS-W XI

Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Jade Allen and Stella Campbell

Match Details

ST-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd October 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons with some help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay conditions, with the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses. Spin will play a big role in the middle overs with some turn on offer as well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy hasn't been very consistent for the Sixers in the WBBL so far, but her big-hitting prowess is there for everyone to see. The Sixers opener should have a big say in the outcome of this game, making her a must-have in your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Phoebe Litchfield: In a side that boast Sammy Jo-Johnson and Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield's contributions will be the key in the top order. Capable of anchoring an innings and shifting gears at will, Litchfield is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner has emerged as the go-to player for the Sixers, with the all-rounder impressing with the ball lately. With the Aussie capable of launching huge sixes in the backend of the innings, she is a must-have in your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hannah Darlington: Thunder captain Hannah Darlington impressed with her death bowling in the previous game. The youngster has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, with her handy pinch-hitting ability being key to the Thunder's fortunes

Top 3 best players to pick in ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W) - 154 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W) - 148 points

Sammy Jo-Johnson (ST-W) - 71 points

Important stats for ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team

Alyssa Healy - 74 runs in 3 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 24.67

Sammy Jo-Johnson - 2 wickets in 1 WBBL 2021 match, ER: 5.50

Ashleigh Gardner - 3 wickets in 3 WBBL 2021 matches, ER: 4.00

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Corinne Hall, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Issy Wong, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav and Hannah Darlington

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Edited by Samya Majumdar