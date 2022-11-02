ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 27

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 27th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Thunder have not had a great campaign so far, winning only one out of their five completed matches. While the likes of Phoebe Litchfield and Sam Bates have impressed, the Thunder have not clicked as a unit.

The Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are at the top of the table with five wins from six matches. They come into the game on the back of a big win over the Renegades, with Alyssa Healy finding some form as well. Although they start as the favorites, the Sixers will be wary of what the Thunder are capable of doing, making for an entertaining game in Sydney.

ST-W vs SS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 27th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Sydney Sixers Women take on the Sydney Thunder Women at the North Sydney Oval. The game is set to take place at 1:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ST-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 2nd November 2022, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

ST-W vs SS-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: L-W-NR-L-NR

Sydney Sixers: W-W-L-W-W

ST-W vs SS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thundred injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Olivia Porter, Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa and Sam Bates.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Angelina Genford, Stella Campbell and Lauren Cheatle.

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 14

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (78 off 54 in the previous match vs Melbourne Renegades)

Alyssa Healy has not had a great start to her WBBL campaign, but she did find some form in the previous game. She scored a 54-ball 78 against the Renegades, complementing Suzie Bates perfectly. With a WBBL strike rate in excess of 130, Healy is a good pick for your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Phoebe Litchfield (7 matches, 188 runs, Average: 31.33)

Phoebe Litchfield has been Sydney Thunder's go-to batter with 188 runs at an average of 31.33. She is striking at nearly 130, holding her in good stead. With Litchfield having a decent record at the North Sydney Oval, she is a good addition to your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (5 matches, 145 runs, Average: 36.25)

Ellyse Perry is another in-form batter in the WBBL, scoring 145 runs in just five matches. She is averaging 36.25, playing the anchor's role to perfection. With Perry also picking up a few wickets, she is a must-have in your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (6 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 9.42)

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the top wicket-takers in the WBBL this season with 12 wickets in six matches. She averages just 9.42 with the ball, impressing across all phases of the innings. With Ecclestone also being used as a pinch-hitter, she is another must-have in your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs SS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Jones

Amy Jones has scores of 38, 24 and 44 in her last three outings, getting off to starts consistently. She is an experienced campaigner, having played in multiple WBBL seasons. With Jones due for a big score, she is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is one of the best batters in the world, having played in over 200 international matches. She has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order as seen in her previous WBBL outing against the Renegades. With Healy showing signs of returning to form, she should be a good captaincy pick for your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ST-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 188 runs in 7 matches Ellyse Perry 145 runs in 6 matches Sophie Ecclestone 12 wickets in 6 matches Lauren Smith 7 wickets in 7 matches Sam Bates 4 wickets in 7 matches

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 27

Ashleigh Gardner has been one of the Sydney Sixers' best bowlers this season, picking up nine wickets in six matches. Gardner has been used to up the ante in the middle and death overs. She has scored 60 runs in her last two outings at a strike rate of 187.5. Given her impressive form, Gardner could be a game-changing selection in your ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 prediction team.

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Amy Jones (vc)

Batters: Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Smith, Sam Bates

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Amy Jones (c)

Batters: Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Suzie Bates, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Sam Bates

