ST-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 18th, 2020

Match 48 of the WBBL 2020 features Sydney Thunder Women taking on Sydney Sixers Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Wednesday.

The Sixers have been woeful of late, as they come into this WBBL game on the back of five consecutive losses. The likes of Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy haven't been up to the mark, and the Sixers have been unable to get going in the middle overs.

The Sixers' opponents, Sydney Thunder, have fared better than their cross-town rivals, winning five of their nine games in WBBL 2020. They come into this game on the back of a stunning win over Melbourne Renegades, where Heather Knight smashed a whirlwind fifty.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, the Thunder might fancy their chances of a win given the Sixers' woeful run of form in WBBL 2020. However, with the plethora of talent at their disposal, the Sixers could soon turn around their season.

With two valuable points up for grabs for both sides, we should be in for a cracking game in Sydney.

Squads to choose from:

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Pheobe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Sam Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd and Kate Peterson.

Sydney Sixers Women

Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Cheatle, Ellyse Perry, Angela Reakes and Dane van Niekerk.

Predicted Playing-11

Sydney Thunder Women

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffiths, Angela Reakes and Emma Hughes.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 48

Date: November 18th, 2020; at 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Pitch Report

This is the second WBBL game at this venue, and the pitch should favour the spinners. The powerplay overs could be crucial for both sides, and run-scoring should be relatively easier against the new ball.

However, there could be some swing on offer for the pacers, who should also get the ball to skid under the lights. The pitch isn't expected to change much during the WBBL game, which might force both captains to bat first after winning the toss.

ST-W vs SS-W WBBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, R Haynes, E Burns, R Trenaman, H Knight, E Perry, M Kapp, S Jo-Johnson, S Bates, L Smith and S Campbell.

Captain: A Healy. Vice-Captain: S Jo-Johnson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, R Haynes, E Burns, P Litchfield, H Knight, E Perry, M Kapp, S Jo-Johnson, H Darlington, L Smith and S Campbell.

Captain: E Perry. Vice-Captain: A Healy.