STA vs AEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 34

The 34th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see Stack CC (STA) squaring off against Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Sunday (April 9).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STA vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Almulla Exchange CC have won three of their last four matches. Stack CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches. Almulla Exchange CC will give it their all to win the match, but Stack CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STA vs AEC Match Details

The 34th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 9 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs AEC, Match 34

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 1:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between JK Super XI and KRM Panthers, where a total of 267 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

STA vs AEC Form Guide

STA - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

AEC - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

STA vs AEC Probable Playing XI

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Srikar-Reddy Yedla (wk), Mohammed Farook, Imran Nawaz, Vikrant Gupta (c), Abdul Haseeb, Naveed Fakhr, Pramod Varghese, Jiss Jacob, Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Danish Javed, Shiraz-Khan

AEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ansal V Nazzar, Anudeep C, Arun Raj (c), Clinto Anto, Saleesh Chandran, Rajeesh K, Shinu John, Rajit Reji, Laji Varghese (wk), M Faris, Pradeep P

STA vs AEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Anto

C Anto is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Yedla is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Varathappan

V Shivkumar and S Varathappan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Pradeep P played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A V Nazzar

A Raj and A V Nazzar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Rajendran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Ansari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Masurkar and K Ansari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Fakhr is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STA vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 335 points in the last four matches.

K Ansari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Ansari the captain as he will bat in the middle order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 329 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for STA vs AEC, Match 34

K Ansari

S Varathappan

A Raj

A V Nazzar

V Shivkumar

Stack CC vs Almulla Exchange CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stack CC vs Almulla Exchange CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Anto

Batters: S Shivkumar, S Varathappan, Pradeep P

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, A Raj, N Rajendran

Bowlers: K Ansari, R Masurkar, J Joseph, N Fakhr

Stack CC vs Almulla Exchange CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Anto

Batters: S Shivkumar, S Varathappan, Pradeep P

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, A Raj, N Rajendran

Bowlers: K Ansari, R Masurkar, J Joseph, N Fakhr

