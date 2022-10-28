STA vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022, Match 38

Stack CC (STA) will take on Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) in the 38th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the STA vs CECC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Stack CC have won five of their last seven matches by big margins and are currently among the top teams in the KCC T20 Championship. Ceylinco Express CC, on the other hand, have won only two of their last eight games.

Ceylinco Express CC will give it their all to win the match, but Stack CC are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STA vs CECC Match Details

The 38th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 will be played on October 28 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs CECC, Match 38

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Saipem and Future Stars, where a total of 314 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

STA vs CECC Form Guide

STA - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

CECC - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

STA vs CECC Probable Playing XI

STA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Noman Sayeed (c), Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Danish Javed (wk), Anis Iqbal, Vikrant Gupta, Parvez Shah, Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Jandu Hamoud, Riyaz Masurkar, and Arif Latif.

CECC Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Ibrahim Rifkaz, Viraj Weerasekara, Deepal Melvo (c), Mohamed Shafran, Ahilan Ratnam, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Mohamed Rameez (wk), Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilshan Weerarathna, Mohamed Hameez, and Mohammed Ruzly.

STA vs CECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Javed (6 matches, 171 runs)

D Javed, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. M Rameez is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Sayeed (7 matches, 104 runs)

D Melvo and N Sayeed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Ruzly is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

H Jandu (7 matches, 60 runs, 12 wickets)

H Jandu and P Harichchandra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Fakhr is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

M Hameez (6 matches, 9 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Latif and M Hameez. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Masurkar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STA vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jandu

H Jandu will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already scalped 12 wickets and smashed 60 runs in the last seven matches.

M Hameez

Since the pitch is decent, you can make M Hameez the captain of the grand league teams. He has already picked up nine wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for STA vs CECC, Match 38

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points H Jandu 60 runs and 12 wickets 489 points D Javed 171 runs 329 points M Hameez 9 wickets 325 points N Fakhr 57 runs and 6 wickets 339 points R Masurkar 10 wickets 323 points

Stack CC vs Ceylinco Express CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stack CC vs Ceylinco Express CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Stack CC vs Ceylinco Express CC Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: D Javed, M Rameez

Batters: N Sayeed, D Melvo, M Ruzly

All-rounders: P Harichchandra, N Fakhr, H Jandu

Bowlers: M Hameez, R Masurkar, A Latif

Stack CC vs Ceylinco Express CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Stack CC vs Ceylinco Express CC Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Javed

Batters: A Ratnam, V Gupta, I Rifkaz

All-rounders: N Ahmed, N Fakhr, H Jandu

Bowlers: M Hameez, R Masurkar, A Latif, V Weerasekara

