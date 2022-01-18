STA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge, Match 25

The 25th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 has the Stallions (STA) taking on Challenger (CHA) at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Stallions sit at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in seven fixtures. They will be keen to string in a couple of good results and boost their chances of a top-four finish. However, they come across a decent Challenger side who gave the Gladiators a run for their money. Blessed with a balanced squad, the Challenger will head into the game as the favorites. But with the Stallions already winning the reverse fixture, an even contest beckons in Vadodara.

STA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Rohan Patel, Rohit Thakur, Chintal Gandhi (c), Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Yash Ramy (wk), Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Jay Mahiyal and Shehzad Pathan

CHA XI

Dhruv Patel, Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Yash Singh (c), Jaypal Chad, Pratik Salunke, Hemanth Punde, Pratik Ghodadra, Rajveer Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt and Jay Chavda

Match Details

STA vs CHA, Match 25, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alembic Ground is a touch on the slower side with the bowlers likely to rule the roost. Although the pacers will get the ball to swing around, run-scoring is easiest against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's STA vs CHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohit Thakur: Rohit Thakur has not been in the best of form lately, but he is well and truly capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. The opener is capable against pace bowling and given his knack for scoring runs swiftly, he is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Dhruv Patel: Challenger opener Dhruv Patel has been in decent form, even scoring a whirlwind fifty in his previous outing against the Gladiators. His explosiveness at the top of the order should serve the Challenger unit well, making him a fine addition to your STA vs CHA Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Milan Mistry: Milan Mistry has been the Stallions' go-to bowler in this tournament. But it was his batting ability that caught the eye in his previous game against the Titans. Given his all-round ability and form, Mistry is a must-have in your STA vs CHA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yash Singh: Yash Singh is one of the better players in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 with his all-round ability being second to none within the Challenger unit. Apart from his handy bowling ability, Singh is expected to bat in the top order, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited game.

Top 3 best players to pick in your STA vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Yash Singh (CHA) - 510 points

Milan Mistry (STA) - 475 points

Dhruv Patel (CHA) - 475 points

Important stats for STA vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Milan Mistry - 45(30) and 1/15 vs TIT in previous Baroda T20 Challenge game

Chintal Gandhi - 22(12) and 0/31 vs TIT in previous Baroda T20 Challenge game

Ayush Rai - 28(22) vs GLA in previous Baroda T20 Challenge game

STA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

STA vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rai, R Thakur, D Patel, R Jadhav, R Patel, J Bhatt, H Katarmal, M Mistry, C Gandhi, P Ghodadara and Y Singh

Captain: D Patel. Vice-captain: Y Singh.

STA vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Kumar, R Thakur, D Patel, R Jadhav, R Patel, J Bhatt, H Katarmal, M Mistry, J Mahiyal, P Ghodadara and Y Singh

Captain: Y Singh. Vice-captain: M Mistry.

Edited by Samya Majumdar