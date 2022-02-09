STA vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 11

Star CC will take on Dreux in the 11th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Star CC have lost all three of their ECL matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. Dreux, on the other hand, have only won one out of their three ECL games and currently find themselves fourth in the Group A standings. They beat Helsinki Titans by 27 runs in their last match.

STA vs DRX Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Vijaykumar Desai (C), Shiv Karan Gill, Advyth Manepalli (WK), Murali Ravichandran, Roshan Vishwanath, Jatin Madan, Harpal Singh, Rutvij Thumar, Rahul Shah, Shiva Balasubramanian, Ansh Trivedi.

DRX XI

Tabish Bhatti (C), Ahmad Nabi, Ammar Zahir (WK), Hamza Niaz, Mohammad Nisar, Mohammad Chowdhury, Kamran Ahmadzai, Wahid Abdul, Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Mohammad Shahzeb.

Match Details

STA vs DRX, Match 11, ECL T10

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 102 runs.

Today’s STA vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Advyth Manepalli: Although Manepalli has scored only 10 runs in three ECL matches, he can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ahmad Nabi: Nabi is currently Dreux's leading run-scorer in the ECL with 83 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 230-plus in three outings.

Shiv Karan Gill: Gill has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Star CC. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 146.55 and also picked up a wicket in three matches.

All-rounders

Kamran Ahmadzai: Ahmadzai has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has picked up four wickets while also scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 205 in three matches.

Tabish Bhatti: Bhatti can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 13 runs and picked up two wickets in the ECL thus far.

Bowlers

Jatin Madan: Madan has scored 96 runs while also scalping three wickets in three matches.

Afridi Yaseen: Yaseen has bowled exceptionally well in the ECL, picking up five wickets in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in STA vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Jatin Madan (STA) - 236 points

Kamran Ahmadzai (DRX) - 215 points

Afridi Yaseen (DRX) - 199 points

Shiv Karan Gill (STA) - 166 points

Ahmad Nabi (DRX) - 152 points

Important Stats for STA vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Jatin Madan: 96 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 174.54 and ER - 10.54

Kamran Ahmadzai: 41 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 205.00 and ER - 13.02

Afridi Yaseen: 5 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 7.66

Shiv Karan Gill: 85 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 146.55 and ER - 10.00

Ahmad Nabi: 83 runs in 3 matches; SR - 230.55

STA vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL)

STA vs DRX Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Advyth Manepalli, Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Roshan Vishwanath, Shiv Karan Gill, Vijaykumar Desai, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Jatin Madan.

Captain: Vijaykumar Desai. Vice-captain: Tabish Bhatti.

STA vs DRX Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Advyth Manepalli, Ahmad Nabi, Roshan Vishwanath, Shiv Karan Gill, Vijaykumar Desai, Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nisar, Afridi Yaseen, Jatin Madan, Shiva Balasubramanian.

Captain: Jatin Madan. Vice-captain: Shiv Karan Gill.

Edited by Samya Majumdar