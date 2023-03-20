STA vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Final

Stack CC (STA) will take on Ecovert FM (ETF) in the final of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, March 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Stack CC had a good run in the group stages of the tournament. They played five matches and managed to win three of them. They finished second in the points table and had to face the Desert Raiders, the Group A toppers, in the semi-finals. Stack CC defeated the Raiders by four wickets to book a final berth.

Ecovert FM, on the other hand, played five matches in the league stage and won three of them. They finished second in Group A and locked horns with Group B toppers NCM Investments in the semi-finals. Ecovert managed to win against NCM Investments by 22 runs and make it to the summit clash of the tournament.

STA vs ETF Match Details, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20

The final of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 20 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs ETF, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Final

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

STA vs ETF probable playing XIs for today’s match

STA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

STA Probable Playing XI

Sherjeel Tahir (wk), Parvinder Kumar, Aamir Javed, Nithin Saldhana, Mohammed Saleh, Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wiswajith, Pradeep Wasantha, Sadiq Kassim, and Ashen Sangeeth.

ETF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ETF Probable Playing XI

Mirwas Masoom (wk), Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II (c), Basir Khan, Naveen Jacob, Faridullah Qasim, Umar Abdullah, Murshid Mustafa, Praveen Rao, Hisham Mirza, Abdullah Khan-I, and Rooh Ullah-Khan.

STA vs ETF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Masoom

M Masoom has been good with the bat in the tournament. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

N Sayeed

N Sayeed has been in brilliant touch with the bat in the tournament. He is in great form and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Umar Abdullah

Umar Abdullah has been an impactful all-rounder in the tournament. He has made match-winning contributions with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounder section for the match.

Bowler

A Ghulam Khan-I

A Ghulam Khan-I has been in very good bowling form in the tournament. He has picked up crucial wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

STA vs ETC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Umar Abdullah

Umar Abdullah has been an impactful all-rounder in the tournament. He is on song in both of her trades and that makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nawaf Ahmed

Nawaf Ahmed has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for STA vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

M Masoom

N Sayeed

Umar Abdullah

Nawaf Ahmed

A Ghulam

STA vs ETF match expert tips

The pitch will have a good bounce on it and will favor the batters. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can use the long handle will be good picks for the match.

STA vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Masoom

Batters: N Sayeed, V Gupta, M Farook

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, A Haseeb-II, Umar Abdullah

Bowlers: N Fakhr, N Ahmed, K Ansari, A Ghulam

STA vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Masoom

Batters: N Sayeed, V Gupta, M Farook

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, A Haseeb-II, Umar Abdullah

Bowlers: N Fakhr, N Ahmed, K Ansari, A Ghulam

