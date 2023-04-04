STA vs FCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, Match 25

Stack CC will take on FCC in the 25th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs FCC Dream11 prediction.

Stack CC have been in top form and sit pretty at the top of the points table. They have won all three of their games so far, and that too by significant margins. FCC, on the other hand, lost their first two encounters before opening their account by beating MEC.

STA vs FCC Match Details, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

The 25th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Stack CC and FCC will be played on April 4 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs FCC, Match 25, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

Date & Time: April 4th 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

STA vs FCC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. But both pacers and spinners could find some help off the surface.

STA vs FCC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Stack CC: W, W, W

FCC: W, L, L

STA vs FCC Probable Playing 11 today

Stack CC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Stack CC Probable Playing XI: Mohammed Farook, Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Gupta, Srikar-Reddy Yedla, Imran Nawaz, Naveed Fakhr, Jomin Joseph, Khaliq Ansari, Pramod Varghese, Riyaz Masurkar, Jiss Jacob.

FCC Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

FCC Probable Playing XI: Mudassar Iqbal, Hassan Sarwar, Shahinul Marjan, Amir Iqbal, Waqar Liaqat, Omer Hasan Khan, JP Ripon, Mosharaf Hossain Shabir, Moazzam Set, Wajid Hussain, Omar Farooq.

Today’s STA vs FCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hassan Sarwar (3 matches, 69 runs)

Hassan Sarwar has been in good touch with the bat, having scored 69 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 138.00. He has been quite good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Sanker Varathappan (3 matches, 60 runs)

Sanker Varathappan has smashed 60 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 214.29.

Top All-rounder Pick

Omer Hasan Khan (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Omer Hasan Khan has been bowling really well. The FCC seam-bowling all-rounder has taken four wickets in three fixtures at an economy rate of 5.67. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Mudassar Iqbal (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Mudassar Iqbal has picked up four wickets in three games and boasts an economy rate of 7.83.

STA vs FCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikrant Gupta (3 matches, 112 runs, 1 wicket)

Vikrant Gupta has amassed 112 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 273.17. He has smashed 10 sixes along with nine fours. He has bowled just one over but has managed to take a wicket.

Khaliq Ansari (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Khaliq Ansari is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets in three games at an economy rate of 9.50. He has a bowling strike rate of 5.14.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs FCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Vikrant Gupta 112 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Khaliq Ansari 7 wickets in 3 matches Omer Hasan Khan 4 wickets in 3 matches Hassan Sarwar 69 runs in 3 matches Sanker Varathappan 60 runs in 3 matches

STA vs FCC match expert tips

Both teams have some big hitters and consistent top-order batters who could be key in this game. Thus, the likes of Hassan Sarwar, Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Gupta, and Amir Iqbal could be the ones to watch out for in the STA vs FCC contest.

STA vs FCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STA vs FCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hassan Sarwar

Batters: Sanker Varathappan, Mohammed Farook, Vikrant Gupta (c), JP Ripon

All-rounders: Omer Hasan Khan (vc), Amir Iqbal

Bowlers: Khaliq Ansari, Mudassar Iqbal, Riyaz Masurkar, Jomin Joseph

STA vs FCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STA vs FCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hassan Sarwar

Batters: Sanker Varathappan, Vikrant Gupta, Imran Nawaz

All-rounders: Omer Hasan Khan, Amir Iqbal (vc), Jiss Jacob, Shahinul Marjan

Bowlers: Khaliq Ansari (c), Mudassar Iqbal, Riyaz Masurkar

