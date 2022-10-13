STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 16

Stack CC (STA) will be up against Future Stars (FUT) in the 16th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Stack CC have won two out of their three matches and are fifth in the points table. They beat Al Hajery by four wickets in their last match. Future Stars, on the other hand, have also won two out of their three and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They defeated Ceylinco Express CC convincingly by eight wickets in their last match.
STA vs FUT Match Details
The 16th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 13th at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 09:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
STA vs FUT, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 16
Date and Time: October 13, 2022, 09:30 pm IST
Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate
STA vs FUT Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The pacers are expected to have a major say in this game's proceedings. Chasing should be the preferred option, as three out of the last four matches played at this venue were won by chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 147
Average second innings score: 141
STA vs FUT Form Guide (Last 3 matches)
Brisbane Heat Women: W-W-L
Sydney Sixers Women: W-W-L
STA vs FUT probable playing 11s for today’s match
STA Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
STA Probable Playing 11
Noman Sayeed (C), Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Danish Javed (WK), Anis Iqbal, Vikrant Gupta, Parvez Shah, Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Jandu Hamoud, Riyaz Masurkar, Arif Latif
FUT Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
FUT Probable Playing 11
Muhammad Ghulam (C & WK), Basir Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Amin Ijaz, Naveen Jacob, Bashart Ali, Praveen Rao, Usman Tahir, Mirwais Khan, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bilal Tahir
STA vs FUT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Danish Javed (2 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 151.02)
Danish is currently the leading run-scorer for Stack CC in this ongoing season with 74 runs at a strike rate of 151+ in two matches. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.
Top Batter pick
Mirwais Khan (3 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 186.00)
Mirwais is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Thursday. He has scored 93 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 186 in two innings.
Top All-rounder pick
Hamoud Jandu (3 matches, 29 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 131.82 and Economy Rate: 6.92)
Hamoud has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, scalping nine wickets and also scoring 29 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Top Bowler pick
Riyaz Masurkar (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)
Riyaz has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in three matches. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs on Thursday.
STA vs FUT match captain and vice-captain choices
Amin Ijaz
Amin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. In three matches, he has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 167.82 and also picked up four wickets.
Basir Khan
Basir has scored 97 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 190+ and also picked up three wickets in three matches. He is a quality player who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.
5 Must-picks with players stats for STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
STA vs FUT match expert tips
Naveed Fakhr
Naveed Fakhr has been in decent form with both the bat and ball this season. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.10 while scoring 22 runs in three matches.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this STA vs FUT match, click here!
STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League
STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Danish Javed
Batters: Bilal Tahir, Noman Sayeed, Naveen Jacob
All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Naveed Fakhr, Basir Khan, Amin Ijaz
Bowlers: Riyaz Masurkar, Praveen Rao, Irfanullah Sultanzai
STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League
STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Danish Javed
Batters: Bilal Tahir, Noman Sayeed, Mirwais Khan
All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Nawaf Ahmed, Basir Khan, Amin Ijaz
Bowlers: Arif Latif, Riyaz Masurkar, Irfanullah Sultanzai