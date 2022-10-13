STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 16

Stack CC (STA) will be up against Future Stars (FUT) in the 16th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, on Thursday, October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Stack CC have won two out of their three matches and are fifth in the points table. They beat Al Hajery by four wickets in their last match. Future Stars, on the other hand, have also won two out of their three and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They defeated Ceylinco Express CC convincingly by eight wickets in their last match.

STA vs FUT Match Details

The 16th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 13th at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 09:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs FUT, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 16

Date and Time: October 13, 2022, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

STA vs FUT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground has been much more supportive to the bowlers compared to the batters. The pacers are expected to have a major say in this game's proceedings. Chasing should be the preferred option, as three out of the last four matches played at this venue were won by chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 147

Average second innings score: 141

STA vs FUT Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Brisbane Heat Women: W-W-L

Sydney Sixers Women: W-W-L

STA vs FUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

STA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

STA Probable Playing 11

Noman Sayeed (C), Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Danish Javed (WK), Anis Iqbal, Vikrant Gupta, Parvez Shah, Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Jandu Hamoud, Riyaz Masurkar, Arif Latif

FUT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FUT Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Ghulam (C & WK), Basir Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Amin Ijaz, Naveen Jacob, Bashart Ali, Praveen Rao, Usman Tahir, Mirwais Khan, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bilal Tahir

STA vs FUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Danish Javed (2 matches, 74 runs, Strike Rate: 151.02)

Danish is currently the leading run-scorer for Stack CC in this ongoing season with 74 runs at a strike rate of 151+ in two matches. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Mirwais Khan (3 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 186.00)

Mirwais is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Thursday. He has scored 93 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 186 in two innings.

Top All-rounder pick

Hamoud Jandu (3 matches, 29 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 131.82 and Economy Rate: 6.92)

Hamoud has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, scalping nine wickets and also scoring 29 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Riyaz Masurkar (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.50)

Riyaz has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in three matches. He is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs on Thursday.

STA vs FUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Amin Ijaz

Amin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. In three matches, he has scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 167.82 and also picked up four wickets.

Basir Khan

Basir has scored 97 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 190+ and also picked up three wickets in three matches. He is a quality player who could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amin Ijaz 146 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches Hamoud Jandu 29 runs and 9 wickets in 3 matches Basir Khan 97 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches Naveed Fakhr 22 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches Bashart Ali 28 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

STA vs FUT match expert tips

Naveed Fakhr

Naveed Fakhr has been in decent form with both the bat and ball this season. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.10 while scoring 22 runs in three matches.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this STA vs FUT match, click here!

STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Danish Javed

Batters: Bilal Tahir, Noman Sayeed, Naveen Jacob

All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Naveed Fakhr, Basir Khan, Amin Ijaz

Bowlers: Riyaz Masurkar, Praveen Rao, Irfanullah Sultanzai

STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

STA vs FUT Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

STA vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Danish Javed

Batters: Bilal Tahir, Noman Sayeed, Mirwais Khan

All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Nawaf Ahmed, Basir Khan, Amin Ijaz

Bowlers: Arif Latif, Riyaz Masurkar, Irfanullah Sultanzai

Poll : 0 votes