STA vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match 5

Star CC (STA) will take on Helsinki Titans (HT) in the fifth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, February 7, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Star CC had an abysmal start to their campaign, managing only 59 against the Austrian Cricket Tigers while chasing a target of 161. They will hope for better fortunes against Helsinki.

Meanwhile, the Titans are not expecting much from their first match, but would love to open their campaign with a win.

STA vs HT Probable Playing XIs

STA XI

Vijay Kumar Desai (c), Shiv Karan, Murali Ravichandran, Roshan Vishwanath, Jatin Madan, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Farhad Chinigar, H Singh, Ranjith Maniarasan, R Shah, Rutvij Thumar.

HT XI

Khalid Mangal, Abbas Butt, Abdul Quereshi, Faheem Nellancheri, (c), Zahidullah Kamal, Wahid Quereshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zakiullah Kamal, Jagmeet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Star CC vs Helsinki Titans, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 7, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's STA vs HT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aniketh Pusthay: The middle-order batter is expected to play a key role in this game. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Abdul Quereshi: The talented batter, well known for his clean hitting, is also quite handy with the ball. He picked up four wickets in his last game against Tunbridge Wells.

All-rounders

Harpal Virdee: One of the top all-rounders in his team, Virdee has picked up two wickets in his last five innings, at an average of 60.5. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Jatin Madan: Madan has been in great form with both bat and ball, picking up one wicket in his last games and scoring 18 runs.

Three best players to pick in STA vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Ahsan Yousuf (HT).

Rutvij Thumar (HT).

Adal Afzal (STA).

Key stats for STA vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Roshan Paul Vishwanath - 63 runs and six wickets in his last six games; bowling average: 19.33.

Ranjith Maniarasan – 35 runs and two wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 25.00.

Farhad Chinigar - 20 runs and one wicket in his last two games; bowling average: 12.00.

STA vs HT Dream11 Prediction

STA vs HT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zahidullah Kamal, Aniketh Pusthay, Farhad Chinigar, Abdul Quereshi, Roshan Vishwanath, Ranjith Maniarasan, Khalid Mangal, Adnan Syed, Wahid Quereshi, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Jatin Madan.

Captain: Abdul Quereshi. Vice-captain: Adnan Syed.

STA vs HT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Butt, Farhad Chinigar, Abdul Quereshi, Roshan Vishwanath, Rutvij Thumar, Khalid Mangal, Adnan Syed, Wahid Quereshi, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Jatin Madan.

Captain: Abdul Quereshi. Vice-captain: Khalid Mangal.

Edited by Bhargav