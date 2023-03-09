STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup , Match 15

Stack CC (STA) will take on NCM Investments (NCMI) in the 15th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Stack CC have played two matches in the tournament and won both of them. They are currently at the top of the points table and will be looking to maintain their position with a win in this match.

NCM Investments are also having a great time in the tournament. They too have won both their matches, but are currently second in the standings, owing to an inferior net run rate than Stack CC.

STA vs NCMI Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The 15th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs NCMI, European Cricket League T10, Match 15

Date and Time: March 10, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

STA vs NCMI Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for both batting and bowling. While in some of the encounters we have seen pretty high scores, bowlers have dominated a few contests.

STA vs NCMI probable playing XIs for today’s match

STA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

STA Probable Playing XI

Vikrant Gupta (wk), Shiraz Khan (c), Abdul Haseeb, Mohammed Farook, Nawaf Ahmed, Stanley Cherian, Sajid Anjillath, Khaliq Ansari, Jomin Joseph, Jiss Jacob, and Naveed Fakhr.

NCMI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NCMI Probable Playing XI

Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Diju Xavier, Nimish Lathif, Nasir Hussain (c), Indika Mangalam, Rubel Hossain-I, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Robin Samuel, Manjula Prasan, Jithin Jose, and Zafeer Ansari.

STA vs NCMI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Mohandas

U Mohandas is a very explosive batter in the top-order. He has not fired big yet but Mohandas being a very good keeper is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

D Xavier

D Xavier is a steady batter and has the ability to provide solidity to the team's batting line-up. Xavier is the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Shiraz Khan

Shiraz Khan has been leading the team from the front. He has delivered with both the bat and the ball and is the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

K Ansari Anwar

K Ansari Anwar has done a great job with the ball. He has picked up wickets at crucial junctures and is the best bowler pick for the match.

STA vs NCMI Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Shiraz Khan

Shiraz Khan has been in prime form with both bat and ball. His consistency makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

N Hussain Syed

N Hussain Syed has been very effective with the ball in the tournament. He has been picking up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him one of the best picks for the captaincy or vice-captaincy role.

Five Must-picks for STA vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

U Mohandas

D Xavier

Shiraz Khan

N Hussain

K Ansari

STA vs NCMI match expert tips

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground has been sporting. Batters and impactful all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, N Lathif, M Farook

All-rounders: Shira Khan, N Ahmed, N Hussain, I Mangalam

Bowlers: M Prasan, R Samuel, K Ansari

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, N Lathif, M Farook

All-rounders: Shira Khan, N Ahmed, N Hussain, I Mangalam

Bowlers: M Prasan, R Samuel, K Ansari

Poll : 0 votes