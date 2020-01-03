STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 4th, 2020

Preview Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

A repeat of last year's final is on the cards as the first Melbourne Derby is scheduled on Saturday at the MCG. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the BBL this season. While the Stars top the table with four wins in five games, the Renegades are yet to win a game and are languishing at the bottom of the table. With a star-studded line-up in place, Melbourne Stars play their first game at the iconic MCG and will look to sustain their momentum.

Although their form suggests otherwise, the Renegades are a strong unit as well and should prove to be a stern test for Maxwell and co. With bragging rights and two valuable points also in the balance, an entertaining game is on the cards between the sides on Saturday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs REN.

Squads to choose from:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Pat Brown, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Sam Harper (WK), Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews, Harry Gurney, Jack Wildermuth

Playing XI Updates:

Melbourne Stars:

Although Haris Rauf had a brilliant outing against the Thunder, he will make way for Sandeep Lamichhane, who has recovered from a thigh strain. Similarly, Hilton Cartwright is also fit and would ideally come into the side for Hinchcliffe. While Daniel Worrall is also a viable option, the performance of Maxwell with the ball bodes well for the Stars. After scoring a brilliant fifty, Nick Larkin has seemingly sealed a place in the side and will be key along with Stoinis and Handscomb. With a formidable bowling attack in place, the Stars will enter this game as the favourites with revenge on their minds after a heartbreaking loss in last year's final.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddison, Handscomb (WK), Dunk, Maxwell (C), Larkin, Coulter-Nile, Cartwright/Worrall, Steyn, Zampa and Lamichhane

Melbourne Renegades:

A couple of changes are expected from the Renegades for this game. Harry Gurney is back in the squad with Richard Gleeson likely to make way for him. Tom Cooper is also in line for a return to the playing XI with his replacement, Marcus Harris unable to justify his selection. The onus will be upon the duo of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, who haven't clicked together so far. Kane Richardson has been decent with the ball with much expected from Cameron Boyce, who has picked four wickets in his last two games for the Renegades.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Harper(WK), Marsh, Cooper, Webster, Christian, Wildermuth, Boyce, Andrews, Gurney and Richardson

Match Details:

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 22

4th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report:

An even contest between bat and ball is on the cards with 165 being a very competitive score at the MCG. The longer boundaries aid the spinners who are key at the venue with the pacers also getting extra bounce from the surface. There isn't any rain on the cards although a few clouds should make an appearance during the course of the match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Peter Handscomb and Sam Harper are dependable picks for this game. While Handscomb has a few cameos to his name, Harper comes into this game on the back of a quickfire 45. With both of them batting in the top order, they should score some runs and earn a good number of fantasy points.

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch have underwhelmed in spite of having a fifty to their names. With 190 and 166 runs respectively, they are viable options for this game. Another such option would be Nick Larkin, who looked in good touch against the Thunder. If one were to pick an extra Stars batsmen, one of Ben Dunk or Nic Maddinson should fit the bill.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis has been the Stars' best batsmen this season. With 213 runs so far, Stoinis has looked calm and composed and looks good for more against the Renegades. Along with him, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian are decent pick as well with either of them capable of winning matches on their own.

Bowlers: Kane Richardson has impressed for the Renegades with his variations in the death overs. He should pick a wicket or two in this game along with the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Cameron Boyce is also a viable option although Harry Gurney would be a better option with the Englishman's changes in pace being hard to pick in the death overs.

Captain: Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis are the best options for this game with both of them scoring over 150 runs this season. Along with them, Aaron Finch is a worthwhile option as well with the Australian T20 captain due for a big score in BBL 2019-20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Harry Gurney, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sandeep Lamichhane. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch