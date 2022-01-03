STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 33

The 33rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Melbourne Renegades (REN) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Monday.

The Melbourne Renegades are in the midst of yet another poor campaign with time running out fast for Nic Maddinson and co. They will be eyeing their second win of the season against the Melbourne Stars, who are set to field a weakened side due to personnel concerns. However, the Stars still have a lot of firepower in their team, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Haris Rauf ready to fire.

STA vs REN Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Charle Wakim, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Justin Avendano, Brody Couch, Tom O'Connell, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad and Haris Rauf

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Nic Maddinson (c), James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley and Zahir Khan

Match Details

STA vs REN, BBL 2021-22, Match 33

Date and Time: 3rd January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the MCG despite the bowlers also likely to find help off the surface. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners should also get some turn in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. The players will be wary of the dimensions of the ground, which should play a big role in the outcome of the game. Both teams should ideally look to bat first, with 160 being a good total at the MCG.

Today’s STA vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke has been in the form of his life with three consecutive fifties coming into the game. The Englishman has looked good against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead against a resourceful Renegades bowling attack at the MCG.

Batter

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch hasn't been able to fire for the Renegades this season, with only one fifty to show for his efforts. The Australian white-ball captain is one of the premier batters in the competition. With Finch likely to slot in at no.3 for this game, he is one to watch out for in the middle overs.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi, like Finch, has failed to come up with the goods on a consistent basis. However, the Afghan has the skill to come good at a venue that should suit his skill-set and should be a must-have in your STA vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haris Rauf: Although Haris Rauf picked up a few wickets in his first BBL game of the season, he was a touch expensive in the Power Surge. However, with the first match out of the way, Rauf should feel more comfortable at the MCG, with the dimensions and the conditions of the ground playing into his hands.

Top 3 best players to pick in STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Mackenzie Harvey (SCO) - 504 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) - 326 points

Brody Couch (STA) - 399 points

Important stats for STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell - 177 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 29.50

Kane Richardson - 9 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl SR: 12.67

Brody Couch - 10 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.40

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STA vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Rogers, Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Haris Rauf and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

STA vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Rogers, Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Haris Rauf and Qais Ahmad

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Nic Maddinson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar