STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 27

The 27th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) take on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs REN Dream11 prediction.

After a strong start to their campaign, the Renegades have faltered to four straight losses. Although they still have a strong bowling attack, the Renegades are likely to be without captain Nic Maddinson, who injured himself in the previous game. They are up against an upbeat Melbourne Stars side who come into the game on the back of a big win over the Adelaide Strikers. The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Luke Wood are in decent form and will be key as the Stars seek their third win of the season. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a contest beckons in Melbourne.

STA vs REN Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 27

The Melbourne Renegades and the Melbourne Stars will square off in the 27th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs REN, BBL 2022-23, Match 27

Date and Time: 3rd January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STA vs REN pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 27

The MCG has always been a competitive track, with the average first-innings total last season being 168. The lone game this season saw 328 runs being scored across both innings. While pace accounted for the majority of the wickets, the spinners had aggregate figures of 12-0-83-5. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the match.

Stats in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 183

2nd-innings score: 145

STA vs REN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

Nic Maddinson has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Sam Harper/Peter Handscomb, Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c) and Trent Boult.

STA vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (6 matches, 232 runs, Average: 46.40)

Joe Clarke has been impressive for the Stars this season, scoring 232 runs in six matches. He is averaging 46.40 with a strike rate of 134.88 holding him in good stead. His previous outing at the MCG saw him score a hundred and given his knack for quick runs, Clarke should be a top pick for your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (7 matches, 236 runs, Average: 47.20)

Aaron Finch is the Melbourne Renegades' leading run-scorer this season with 236 runs in seven matches. While he is averaging 47.20, Finch's strike rate is on the lower side. However, Finch is an experienced campaigner who has a decent record at the MCG as well, making him a good addition to your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marcus Stoinis (5 matches, 88 runs, SR: 160.00)

Marcus Stoinis struck some form in the previous game, scoring a blistering 35-ball 74 against a strong Adelaide Strikers bowling attack. Stoinis has also been used as the sixth bowling option to varying effects. But given the dimensions of the ground, Stoinis' bowling ability should also come in handy, making him a must-have in your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kane Richardson (6 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 32.20)

Kane Richardson has underwhelmed with the ball this season, picking up only five wickets in six matches. However, he has an economy rate of just 6.76, which is commendable given that he bowls the tough overs for the Renegades. With the conditions and dimensions of the ground likely to suit his style of bowling, Richardson is another must-have in your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has had his moments this season with seven wickets in six matches. Although he has been a touch expensive at times, Zampa's best bowling performance of the season (3/27) came at the MCG against the Hurricanes. With Zampa boasting a fine record at the MCG (40 wickets in 25 matches), he is a viable captaincy pick in your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh missed the last game due to load management but has looked in decent touch in his two outings in BBL 2022-23. The southpaw also has a good record at the MCG, scoring 198 runs in six BBL innings at a strike rate of 130. With Marsh likely to bat at the top of the order given Maddinson's injury, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adam Zampa 7 wickets in 6 matches Marcus Stoinis 88 runs in 5 innings Aaron Finch 236 runs in 7 matches Akeal Hosein 12 wickets in 7 matches Kane Richardson 5 wickets in 6 matches

STA vs REN match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 27

Akeal Hosein has been brilliant in his first BBL season, picking up 12 wickets in seven matches with an economy rate of 6.41. He has chipped in with the bat as well with 84 runs at a strike rate of 131.2. Given the conditions on offer and his form, Hosein should be a game-changing selection in your STA vs REN Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Shaun Marsh (c), Martin Guptill, Tom Rogers

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Akeal Hosein, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Martin Guptill (c), Nick Larkin

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Akeal Hosein, Adam Zampa (vc), Trent Boult, Tom Rogers

