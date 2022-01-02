STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 31

The 31st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Perth Scorchers (SCO) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Scorchers and Stars are set to lock horns after their reverse fixture was postponed due to a COVID scare. However, both teams will be keen to get some momentum back into their campaign after a brief hiatus. The Scorchers, who will not be availing the services of Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis, will head into the game as the clear favorites, given their recent form. However, the Stars have a decent roster to fall back on as well, paving the way for a thrilling contest at the Junction Oval.

SCO vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Justin Avendano, Charle Wakim, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Lachlan Bangs, Patrick Rowe, Brody Couch, Tom O'Connell/Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad and Haris Rauf

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff and Tymal Mills

Match Details

STA vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 31

Date and Time: 2nd January 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Junction Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The Junction Stadium is set to host its first game of the season with a high-scoring fixture on the cards. The pacers shouldn't get much help with the new ball, with the batters likely to go hard in the powerplay overs. However, this isn't the case with the spinners, who should get some turn off the surface. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s STA vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Bancroft: Cameron Bancroft is set to return to the top of the order with Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh joining the Australian Test squad. Bancroft has shown glimpses of his ability this season and given his form across all formats, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Justin Avendano: Former Sydney Sixers batter Justin Avendano is likely to bat at the top of the order for the Stars, with Marcus Stoinis not being available. Avendano has some experience to fall back on and is capable of scoring big runs, making him a handy pick in your STA vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ashton Agar: Ashton Agar is likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball in Marsh's unavailability. The left-arm spinner has been brilliant with the ball and given his ability to clear the boundary in the death overs, he should be a good addition to your STA vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf is back for the Melbourne Stars and is set to lead the attack on his return. The fiery pacer has been a consistent performer for the Stars in recent seasons and with his ability to bowl express pace and use his variations in the backend, Rauf is a must-have in your STA vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Marsh (SCO) - 504 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) - 326 points

Andrew Tye (SCO) - 399 points

Important stats for STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell - 177 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 29.50

Mitchell Marsh - 255 runs and 4 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches

Brody Couch - 10 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.40

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf and Peter Hatzoglou

Captain: Cameron Bancroft, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

STA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf and Tymal Mills

Captain: Ashton Turner, Vice-Captain: Joe Clarke

Edited by Samya Majumdar