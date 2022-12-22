STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 12

The 12th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) take on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

Both the Stars and Scorchers have started their BBL campaigns with one win in two matches. The Stars have done well in the absence of Glenn Maxwell, with Joe Clarke stepping up with the bat. As the Stars seek their second win of the season, they come up against a strong Perth Scorchers side whose bowling attack has been brilliant this season. Led by Ashton Turner, the Scorchers have a well-balanced side featuring Faf du Plessis and Josh Inglis and will start as the favorites. With both teams eyeing a big win and sustaining their early push for a playoff spot, a cracking game beckons in Melbourne.

STA vs SCO Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 12

The Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Stars will square off in the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs SCO, BBL 2022-23, Match 12

Date and Time: 23rd December 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

STA vs SCO pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 12

The lone match at the venue last season saw over 300 runs being scored. While pacers accounted for 50 percent of the wickets, there is ample help available for the spinners. The powerplay phase saw only one wicket fall across both innings, with the batters likely to go hard in the first six overs. With this being a day game and the conditions not expected to change much, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 180

2nd-innings score: 130

STA vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson/Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou and Jason Behrendorff.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c) and Trent Boult.

STA vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (2 matches, 112 runs, SR: 145.45)

Joe Clarke was the standout batter for the Stars in their win over the Hurricanes as he smashed his first BBL hundred. He is one of the most exciting batters in the competition with a BBL strike rate of 152.12. Given his form and record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Clarke is a good pick for your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Lyth (168 matches, 4103 runs, Average: 26.47)

Adam Lyth has not had the best of starts to his BBL stint with scores of four (two) and 10 (nine) so far. However, Lyth is a proven performer in this format with an average of 26.47 and the experience of 168 matches under his belt. With Lyth due a big score, he is a top pick for your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashton Agar (68 BBL matches, 674 runs, 52 wickets)

Ashton Agar has also had a slow start to his BBL campaign, picking up only one wicket in two matches. Agar has shown flashes of his ability with the bat, scoring 24 runs lower down the order. With the conditions likely to suit Agar's style of bowling, he could be a fine addition to your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 21.00)

Trent Boult is one of the best bowlers in the world and has started the season well with three wickets at an average of 21.00. Although he had an off-day against the Hobart Hurricanes, Boult's ability to swing the new ball effectively should hold him in good stead. With Boult capable of picking wickets in the death as well, he is a must-have in your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has led from the front this season, picking up five wickets in just two matches. He also boasts a brilliant record at the MCG, picking up 40 wickets in 25 innings at a strike rate of 14.4. With Zampa in good form with the ball, he is a decent captaincy choice in your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis struck form in the previous game against the Hurricanes, scoring 62 runs off 37 balls. He is one of the most complete batters in the competition, able against both pace and spin, With Inglis likely to bat at No. 3 given Nick Hobson's form, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Adam Zampa 5 wickets in 2 matches Beau Webster 2 wickets in 2 matches Joe Clarke 112 runs in 2 matches Josh Inglis 75 runs in 2 matches Jhye Richardson 7 wickets in 2 matches

STA vs SCO match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 12

Beau Webster has taken up Glenn Maxwell's all-round duties this season, doubling up as a top-order batter and a frontline bowling option. While he is yet to make a mark with the bat, Webster has a BBL strike rate of 121.67 and boasts a good technique against pace. If he is able to find his groove early on in his innings, Webster could be a fine pick for your STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Inglis (vc)

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c), Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Inglis

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth (c), Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (vc)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

