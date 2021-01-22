STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 23rd, 2021

In Match 50 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Melbourne Stars take on Perth Scorchers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The Scorchers started the season slowly but have recovered to reach the BBL play-offs. With their batting rediscovering its mojo, Perth Scorchers look well-equipped to sustain their new-found momentum in the BBL. Moreover, Jhye Richardson and the other bowlers have also come up with the goods with the ball.

The Stars, on the other hand, are struggling in the BBL at the moment but are in contention for a playoff place. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have come up with sizeable contributions, but the likes of Nic Larkin and Nathan Coulter-Nile haven't yet come to the party.

With 24 points in the BBL this campaign, the Stars will be desperate for a win but may not have a straightforward affair against the Scorchers. The Scorchers hold the edge on current form, but with the Stars playing at home, an even BBL contest could be on the cards.

BBL: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing-11s

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Seb Gotch (WK), James Seymour, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan, Liam Hatcher and Billy Stanlake.

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 50.

Date: 23rd January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Melbourne has favoured the spinners in recent BBL games, owing to the unique dimensions of the ground.

The pacers should get the ball to move around, but the pitch is likely to get slower as the game progresses. For that reason, both teams could look to bat first after winning the toss.

160-170 runs should be a competitive total at the venue.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STA vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Fawad Ahmed and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis.