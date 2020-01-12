STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-29 Match - Jan 12th, 2020

A top-of-the-table clash is in store on a doubleheader Sunday as the Melbourne Stars face the Sydney Sixers at the MCG. Both teams have done well this season and are comfortably placed in the top half of this season's Big Bash League points table

Only two points separate the two sides coming into this game. Like the Stars, who have won their last five games on the trot, the Sixers also a have a similar run of form with Josh Hazlewood and Josh Philippe starring for them.

Both teams are evenly matched on paper, although the Stars will be considered the favourites owing to the star power in their ranks. Nevertheless, either side would be looking to strengthen their position with an invaluable win at the iconic MCG. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs SIX.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jackson Coleman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Clint Hinchcliffe, Lance Morris and Jonathan Merlo.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (C), Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Josh Philippe, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Tom Curran, Lloyd Pope, Ben Dwarshius, Jordan Silk, Ben Manenti, Jack Edwards.

Playing XI Updates

Melbourne Stars

At least one change is expected from the Stars side that beat the Renegades earlier in the week. Nathan Coulter-Nile is rested for this game which paves the way for Daniel Worrall to share the new ball with Lance Morris.

With a couple of young superstars in their bowling unit, the Stars have done with the ball in BBL 2019-20. As for their batting, they heavily depend on Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, who occupy the top two spots in the run-scorers charts. With Hilton Cartwright and Nick Larkin also looking in good touch, Stars will fancy their chances of a win on Sunday.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Cartwright, Dunk, Maxwell(C), Larkin, Gotch(WK), Hinchcliffe, Worrall, Morris, Rauf and Lamichhane.

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers will be handed a boost with the return of Moises Henriques to the squad for this crucial game. Jack Edwards should be the one to make way for the Sixers captain with Justin Avendano giving a good account of himself at the top of the order.

Their bowling unit has also been in good form since Josh Hazlewood's arrival with Lloyd Pope and Tom Curran being key to their fortunes. With momentum on their side as well, Sixers look well-equipped to face the Stars at the MCG.

Possible XI: Avendano, Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Curran, Dwarshius, Bird, Pope and Hazlewood

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34

12th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The MCG has offered help for the spinners and bowlers alike with the venue playing host to two relatively low scoring encounters. It shouldn't be any different on Sunday with either side looking to bat first on this surface. The weather is all clear for this game which should make for a good game of cricket between the Sixers and Stars.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Josh Phillipe is the Sixers' best batsmen this season with 264 runs to this name. The wicket-keeper has consistently provided the Sixers with quick starts. He should get the nod over Seb Gotch, who bats down the order for the Stars.

Batsmen: James Vince has done well this season for the Sixers with a couple of handy knocks. Although he hasn't fully fired, Vince's experience holds him in good stead. Along with the Englishman, the likes of Daniel Hughes and Hilton Cartwright are also dependable options for this game. If an extra Stars batsmen is to be picked, Nick Larkin should fit the bill.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are the top two run-scorers in the league. With a combined total of 642, Stoinis and Maxwell are viable picks for this game. Along with Aussie duo, Tom Curran's bowling is also a viable asset. A viable alternative to Curran would be Moises Henriques, who should bat in the top order for the Sixers.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf and Sandeep Lamichhane are the ideal picks in the bowling department from the Stars roster. While Rauf has 14 wickets in five games so far, Sandeep Lamichhane is also slowly catching up with 5 wickets in his last three outings for the Stars. From the Sixers roster, Josh Hazlewood is a decent pick with the option of Lloyd Pope also available.

Captain: Daniel Hughes is due for a big knock for the Stars with the southpaw getting off to a few starts without going on to make a big one in BBL 2019-20. Along with the Sixers batsman, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are dependable picks owing to their current form. If one were to pick a bowler as captain or vice-captain, Sandeep Lamichhane would fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Lloyd Pope, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane and Lance Morris. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Daniel Hughes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Tom Curran, Marcus Stoinis, Moises Henriques, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane and Josh Hazlewood. Captain: Daniel Hughes, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane