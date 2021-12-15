STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 13

The 13th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) lock horns with the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Although the Sixers started their BBL campaign in fine fashion, they did lose their previous game to the Hobart Hurricanes. They will be itching to return to winning ways at the expense of the Melbourne Stars, who have been impressive since their opening day loss to the Sixers. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell firing on all cylinders, the Stars will head into the game as the favorites. But with the Sixers also boasting a power-packed roster, an entertaining game beckons at the iconic MCG.

STA vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe and Hayden Kerr/Lloyd Pope

STA XI

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Syed Faridoun, Tom O'Connell, Sam Rainbird and Sam Elliott

Match Details

STA vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Match 13

Date and Time: 15th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the MCG with the dimensions of the ground likely to play a big role in this game. Although the pacers should get some pace and bounce off the surface, there isn't much movement on offer. The batters will have to run well between the wickets given the dimensions of the ground, which should ideally play into the spinners' hands. As the match progresses, the pitch could get slower, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s STA vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the most promising youngsters in the BBL, but his returns so far haven't been great. He has a good head on his shoulders and is capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, making him a good addition in your STA vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince, like Joe Clarke, is due for a big knock this BBL season. He has got off to a couple of starts, but hasn't been able to convert them, something he will be keen to do in this fixture.

All-rounder

Daniel Christian: Daniel Christian is one of the best all-rounders in the business, providing balance and depth to the Sixers set-up. He has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in this format and should turn up in a decent performance on a pitch that should suit his big-hitting ability and clever variations.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa has been one of the best bowlers in the BBL over the last few seasons. His leg-spin is often the Stars' go-to weapon in the middle overs, but he has only one wicket this season. Given the nature of the track, he should pick a wicket or two, making for a good selection in your STA vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 254 points

Moises Henriques (SIX) - 239 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) - 145 points

Important stats for STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 83 runs in 3 BBL 2020-21 matches, SR: 131.75

Andre Russell - 60 runs in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 193.55

Adam Zampa - 1 wicket in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 66.00

STA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Hughes, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: James Vince.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Andre Russell, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Adam Zampa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar