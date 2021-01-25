STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 26th, 2021

In the 56th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, a repeat of last year's final, Melbourne Stars take on Sydney Sixers at the MCG on Tuesday.

Despite having a power-packed batting unit, the Melbourne Stars have been inconsistent and are on the verge of elimination in this season's BBL. The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell could be itching to string a complete performance, as their team's BBL playoff hopes are on the line.

The Sixers, on the other hand, have been fairly consistent in this season's BBL, with Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott adding depth to the side. Although they did lose their last BBL game against the Hurricanes, the Sixers would look to end the league phase on a high with a win on Tuesday.

Given their depth in both bowling and batting, the Sixers are the favourites to take the win. However, with the Stars playing at home, an even BBL contest could be on the cards.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing 11s

Melbourne Stars

Seb Gotch (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Zahir Khan, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher and Billy Stanlake.

Sydney Sixers

James Vince, Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Carlos Brathwaite and Lloyd Pope.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 56

Date: 26th January 2021, at 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The MCG has been on the slower side in the BBL and shouldn't be any different on Tuesday as well.

While the batsmen will try to take the bowling early on, the dimensions of the ground could make it difficult for them to clear the boundary. The spinners will be crucial in this fixture, and the pitch is likely to get slower as the game progresses.

150-160 should be a par score, and either side could bat first after winning the toss.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STA vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-Captain: James Vince.