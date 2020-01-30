STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction (The Qualifier), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 31st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars take centre-stage in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2019-20 on Friday as both the sides will look to seal a place in the summit clash. While the Stars dominated over their opponents during the middle phases of the league, they come into the knockouts on the back of three disappointing losses. In addition to this, the unavailability of Sandeep Lamichhane also adds to their problems, although the Stars will fancy their chances of a win at home.

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers are in good form with the likes of Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon, bolstering the side with their experience. With the return of Sean Abbott, the Sixers should gives the Stars a run for their money in what promises to be an entertaining game at the MCG. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs SIX.

STA vs SIX Teams

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (C), Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchcliffe, Haris Rauf, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (C), Steve Smith, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, and James Vince

Playing 11 Updates

Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf is back for the Stars as he replaces Sandeep Lamichhane in the squad for this game. While Rauf is sure to play on Friday, Ben Dunk could return at the expense of Seb Gotch, who hasn't done much with the bat this season.

BBL 2019-20 leading run-scorer, Marcus Stoinis will remain crucial for the Stars with the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb proving to be vital contributors in the middle order. Nathan Coulter-Nile will lead the bowling attack with young Dilbar Hussain looking to make amends for a horror show against the Heat last week.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Handscomb, Larkin, Maxwell(C), Gotch/Dunk, Coulter-Nile, Hinchcliffe, Rauf, Zampa, and Hussain.

Sydney Sixers

Similar to their opponents, the Sixers are expected to make just the one change with Tom Curran leaving the squad for national duty. However, his departure shouldn't be much of an issue with Sean Abbott, who is returning from injury set to take his place. The Sixers have a balanced side to field for this game with Steve Smith and Josh Philippe looking in good touch.

With Moises Henriques and James Vince's experience bound to come in handy as well, the Sixers look well-equipped in the batting unit. While Abbott and Hazlewood lead the bowling attack, Nathan Lyon's battle against Maxwell and Stoinis is one to keep an eye out for in this blockbuster clash at the MCG.

Possible XI: Vince, Philippe (WK), Smith, Henriques (C), Hughes, Silk, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Lyon, O'Keefe and Hazlewood.

Match details

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, The Qualifier

31st January 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch report

The bowlers, especially the spinners, have enjoyed bowling at the MCG with the pitch being slightly on the slower side. However, a decent batting pitch is expected with run-scoring being easy in the first six overs with the new ball. Batting first would be the ideal decision upon winning the toss with the pitch expected to slow down as the game progresses.

STA vs SIX Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe is the preferred option ahead of Peter Handscomb. While Handscomb has an average of 44.50 this season, Philippe's ability to provide fast starts on a consistent basis sets him apart. With 401 runs including four fifties as well, Philippe is in fine form and should be the first choice for this game.

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis is a must-have in the side with the Australian currently leading the run-scorers' charts with 607 runs this season. The last time he faced the Sixers at the MCG, he smashed the highest individual score in BBL history and will be looking for yet another big knock on Friday. Along with him, Nic Maddinson and Jordan Silk are also fine options given their experience in crunch situations. If an extra batsman is required, James Vince is a reliable pick as well for this game.

Allrounders: While Stoinis is the focal point of the Stars' top order, his captain, Glenn Maxwell has come up with match-winning knocks on a consistent basis in the middle order. While Maxwell has 373 runs at a strike-rate of 156.07, his off-spin could also come into handy on a helpful MCG surface.

While he is a dependable pick for this game, the duo of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Moises Henriques are also viable options. While Henriques' recent form holds him in good stead, Coulter-Nile's ability to nail the yorkers in the death overs should serve him well and earn a few fantasy points on Friday.

Bowlers: Tearaway pacer Haris Rauf is back for the Stars and should be picked without any question in the fantasy team. He has 16 wickets in just seven matches at an average of just 11.56. Along with the likes of Steve O'Keefe and Adam Zampa, Rauf should pick a wicket or two in this game. While Josh Hazlewood is a good pick from the Sixers' roster, Sean Abbott's ability to pick wickets in the middle overs should give him the nod over Hazlewood.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis and Moises Henriques are the ideal candidates for the multiplier options. While Stoinis stood out with a massive century in the first STA vs SIX fixture this season, Henriques' knock of 72 from just 31 balls did the trick for the Sixers in the reverse fixture. A good performance is expected from both of them while the likes of James Vince and Glenn Maxwell are dependable options as well for the same.

STA v SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf, Sean Abbott and Steve O'Keefe.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Moises Henriques

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Steve O'Keefe and Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell