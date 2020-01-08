STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 8th, 2020

The second BBL 2019-20 match on Wednesday pits Melbourne Stars against the Sydney Thunder at the iconic MCG. The home side find themselves at the top of the points table with five wins out of six.

Riding on the exploits of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, the Stars have momentum on their side while heading into this clash. The Thunder, on the other hand, found themselves at the receiving end of a Tom Banton onslaught earlier in the week and look to snap a two-match losing streak against the Stars.

The first match between the two sides saw a frantic finish with the Stars holding their nerve in the end. If the match in Sydney is any indication of things to come, another highly entertaining game beckons in Melbourne. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs THU.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell(C), Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Pete Handscomb, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Adam Zampa, Dan Worrall, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nic Maddinson

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (C), Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams and Chris Tremain.

Playing XI Updates

Melbourne Stars

Dale Steyn's stint with the Stars has come to an end which paves the way for Haris Rauf to feature once again for the Stars. The rest of the side should remain the same with the Stars currently sitting at the top of the points table. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have scored over 150 runs each with Maddinson also giving them quick starts. Nathan Coulter-Nile will lead the bowling attack with the spin twins, Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane being crucial to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Maxwell(C), Handscomb (WK), Dunk, Larkin, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Rauf, Lamichhane and Worrall.

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder are on a two-match losing streak and are sure to make a few changes in the side. Jono Cook should come into the side for Brendan Doggett with Nathan McAndrew also waiting in the wings.

Their top trio of Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja are in decent form while Alex Ross has provided the impetus in the death overs. Chris Morris and Daniel Sams have been brilliant with the ball in hand with Chris Green and Chris Tremain also in good form. In spite of being taken to the cleaners, Arjun Nair should keep his place in the side for this game.

Possible XI: Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson (C), Gilkes(WK), Ross, Morris, Sams, Green, Tremain, Cook and Nair.

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 28

8 January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

In the first game played at the MCG this season, the spinners had a major say with Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane picking five wickets between them. The fast bowlers also enjoyed bowling at the MCG with variable bounce coming into play.

However, a decent batting track is expected with chasing being the preferred option for either side. 160 should be a very competitive total at this venue with their being no chance of rainfall on Wednesday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb is the ideal choice for the wicket-keeper spot with the Melbourne Stars keeper getting off to starts consistently. Matt Gilkes could also be picked to accommodate more established players in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson has been one of the best batsmen in BBL 2019-20 with the South Australian scoring 253 runs for the Thunder. On a pitch that could be a bit tricky to bat on, Ferguson's experience should serve him well while the likes of Alex Hales and Ben Dunk are also decent options for this game. If one were to pick an extra batsmen from the Stars roster, Nic Maddinson should fit the bill.

Allrounders: While Ferguson has led the way for the Thunder, Marcus Stoinis has starred for the Stars similarly. Although he hasn't bowled an over yet, the Australian all-rounder has been in brilliant form. Currently leading the run-scoring charts, Stoinis should score some runs against the Thunder as he is selected in the fantasy team along with Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell. Daniel Sams similarly leads the bowlers' charts with 12 wickets and should justify his selection with a wicket or two.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf's return to the Stars setup guarantees breakthroughs with the Pakistan pacer accounting for ten wickets this season. His searing pace will be crucial at the MCG while the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sandeep Lamichhane also warranty a place in the fantasy side. From the Thunder side, Chris Green and Chris Tremain are viable picks to complete the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis is by far the most consistent batsman in BBL 2019-20 and guarantees runs at the top of the Stars batting unit. He is the ideal candidate for the multiplier options along with Alex Hales, who is due for a big score for the Thunder. With Glenn Maxwell expected to roll his arm for an over or two, he is a viable option if the Stars were to bat first on Wednesday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Ben Dunk, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane and Chris Tremain. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Matt Gilkes, Alex Ross, Alex Hales, Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell.