STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 7

The seventh match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has Sydney Thunder (THU) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Sydney Thunder began their BBL campaign on the right note with a big win over the Brisbane Heat. They will look to continue their fine start in the BBL, but face a strong Melbourne Stars side at the MCG. Speaking of the Stars, they were pummeled in the first game of the season by the Sixers. The Stars welcome Andre Russell to the set-up as they look to get their campaign back on track in what promises to be a cracker of a game at the iconic MCG.

STA vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matt Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu

STA XI

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Sam Rainbird and Boudy Couch

Match Details

STA vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 7

Date and Time: 10th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A competitive track with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners expected at the MCG. There should be some bounce and movement available for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will have to run hard between the wickets, given the dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights. 150-160 should be a good total, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the game.

Today’s STA vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the most promising youngsters in the world given his explosiveness with the bat. He is comfortable against both pace and spin, making him a handy addition to your STA vs THU Dream11 fantasy team alongside Matt Gilkes, who is a decent option himself.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales' BBL campaign got off to a bad start, getting out early against the Brisbane Heat. The Englishman will be keen to get going against the Stars. And given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams starred with the ball in hand, picking up a few wickets against the Brisbane Heat. In addition to his undeniable wicket-taking ability, Sams is a decent bet with the bat too, making him a must-have in your STA vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa is one of the best spinners in the world with his recent exploits in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The leg-spinner couldn't pick up a wicket in his first BBL 2021 game and will be keen to bounce back into wicket-taking ways at the MCG.

Top 3 best players to pick in STA vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (THU)

Adam Zampa (STA)

Glenn Maxwell (STA)

Important stats for STA vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales - 543 runs in 15 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 38.79

Adam Zampa - 13 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Bowl Average: 12.08

Tanveer Sangha - 21 wickets in 14 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 18.29

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STA vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Matt Gilkes, Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird and Nathan McAndrew

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

STA vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Sam Rainbird and Gurinder Sandhu

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Joe Clarke. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Samya Majumdar