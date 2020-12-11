STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 12th, 2020

Match 3 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 has the Melbourne Stars taking on the Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval on Saturday.

The Melbourne Stars will play in the second of their back-to-back BBL games against the Sydney Thunder as they eye a good start to this tournament. They did show glimpses of their ability against a depleted Heat side, with Glenn Maxwell leading his troops well. With a wealth of experience in their roster, the Stars are the undoubted favourites heading into this contest.

The Thunder, on the other hand, aren't pushovers by any means. The Callum Ferguson-led side looks well-balanced, with the acquisition of Ben Cutting adding much-needed strength to their lower-middle order. With a resourceful bowling unit in place as well, the Thunder would be hoping to go the distance in this year's competition.

Although one would fancy the Stars at the Manuka Oval, the Thunder, with Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja at the top of the order, should prove to be a handful for the 2019-20 runners-up.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Melbourne Stars

Andre Fletcher (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Billy Stanlake, and Liam Hatcher

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Matt Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Daniel Sams, Jono Cook and Brendan Doggett

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, Match 3

Date: 12th December 2020, at 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

A competitive track will be on offer at the Manuka Oval, with the spinners expected to play a significant role in the proceedings. Although the pacers will get some help early on, the batsmen will look to cash in on the field restrictions against the new ball.

The pitch might get slower and slower as the match progresses, which could force captains into batting first upon winning the toss. With this being an afternoon clash, the toss shouldn't have much of a say in the outcome of the game. 160 is around par at this venue.

STA vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

STA vs THU Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Gilkes, Andre Fletcher, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Milne, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Gilkes, Andre Fletcher, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Milne, Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja