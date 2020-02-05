STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction (The Challenger), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL Match - Feb 6th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Challenger is all set to take place on Thursday as the Melbourne Stars host Sydney Thunder at the MCG. Both sides find themselves in this game on the back of contrasting forms. Although the Stars topped the league table, they have lost their last four games with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis due for a big performance.

On the other hand, The Thunder, in spite of finishing fifth, has surprised a few by qualifying for the Challenger. Although they had to take the longer route, they are in the midst of a three-game winning streak with momentum on their side.

However, the Stars are the favourites although they will be wary of that their opponents are capable of. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STA vs THU.

STA vs THU Teams

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (C), Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchcliffe, Haris Rauf, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes, Alex Ross, Jono Cook, Brendan Doggett, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain and Arjun Nair

Playing 11 Updates

Melbourne Stars

In spite of their poor run of form, the Stars should remain unchanged for this crucial game on Thursday. There is a possibility of Ben Dunk coming in for Seb Gotch although they wouldn't want to tinker with the combination and batting order. Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson will open the batting with Handscomb and Maxwell holding fort in the middle order. They have decent batting depth in their ranks with Nathan Coulter-Nile capable of clearing the boundary as well. Haris Rauf and Adam Zampa have been the standout bowlers for the Stars this season and will be key for the Stars. Daniel Worrall should get the nod over Dilbar Hussain with his experience bound to come in handy in this all-important clash.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Larkin, Handscomb, Maxwell(C), Gotch(WK), Coulter-Nile, Hinchcliffe, Zampa, Rauf and Worrall.

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder welcome back Matt Gilkes, who was unavailable in previous games due to injury. Jay Lenton should make way for the Gilkes as the rest of the side remains unchanged. The Thunder have relied heavily on the exploits of their top trio of Ferguson, Hales and Khawaja in BBL 2019-20. Gilkes' return eases the pressure on them with the wicket-keeper batsman expected to slot in at number four.

Daniel Sams and Chris Morris have been sensational this season as they provide the balance in the side along with Arjun Nair. With a very well balanced attack, the Thunder have successfully defended totals in the last two games. Although they enter this game as the underdogs, the Thunder should fancy their chances with momentum firmly on their side.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Khawaja, Hales, Ferguson, Gilkes(WK), Ross, Sams, Morris, Nair, Cook, Tremain and Doggett.

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, The Challenger

6th February 2020, 2:10 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side at the MCG as seen in the previous game between the Sixers and Stars. Spinners will be crucial with the pacers also reverting to off-pace deliveries early on in their spells. Both teams would be looking to bat first in this must-win game with there being no threat of rain on Thursday. 150 would be a very competitive total at this venue with teams batting first winning five of the seven BBL 2019-20 games.

STA vs THU Dream11 Tips:

Wicke-keeper: Peter Handscomb is the preferred choice ahead of Matt Gilkes owing to superior form and experience. While Gilkes is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, his form hasn't been great with an injury also sidelining him for a few games.

However, Handscomb has scored 182 runs at an average of 36.40 this season and with his ability to tackle spin being well known, he should get some runs on Thursday. Gilkes could also be picked instead of Handscomb to accommodate more established players in other departments.

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis and Alex Hales are the top two run-scorers in BBL 2019-20 with 612 and 568 runs respectively. Both of them come into this game with contrasting forms. While Stoinis has been off the steam recently, Hales has scored four fifties in his last five outings for the Thunder. Nevertheless, both of them are must-haves in the side given their form and ability along with Usman Khawaja, who is due for a big one. While Callum Ferguson and Alex Ross also make for a compelling case, Nick Larkin should get the nod as the final pick in the batting department.

Allrounders: A couple of in-form and quality allrounders are available for the taking although Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Sams stand out. Melbourne Stars captain, Maxwell has been sensational this season with 389 runs to his name with a strike-rate of 150. He has picked a few wickets as well which does hold him in good stead.

Daniel Sams, who is the leading wicket-taker in BBL 2019-20, has picked 30 wickets and guarantees a wicket or two in this game. The likes of Chris Morris and Nathan Coulter-Nile, who can be handy with the bat, are also decent picks to have in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Given the nature of the pitch, Adam Zampa is a must-have bowler in the fantasy team. While the Australian leggie has picked 16 wickets in ten games so far, Zampa's last outing at the MCG saw him pick three wickets against a good Sydney Sixers batting unit.

Along with Zampa, Haris Rauf is a viable option as well with the option of Clint Hinchcliffe also available. While Chris Tremain's experience in such a game is valuable, Jono Cook's recent form makes him a reliable pick as well.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis' record with the bat at the MCG this year is exemplary with the Stars allrounder scoring a record-breaking hundred earlier in the season. In addition to his batting exploits, Stoinis did bowl in the previous game which adds value to his case as captain or vice-captain. Both captains, Callum Ferguson and Glenn Maxwell are worth-while options as well while Daniel Sams' knack of picking wickets could also be banked upon for this crucial game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Callum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf and Chris Tremain.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Callum Ferguson

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Matt Gilkes, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Nick Larkin, Daniel Sams, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Jono Cook and Chris Tremain.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams