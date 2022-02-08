STA vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 7

Star CC (STA) will take on Turnbridge Wells (TW) in the seventh match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

Star CC lost their first two ECL matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to get off the mark today. Meanwhile, Turnbridge Wells have had a phenomenal start to their ECL campaign. They are second in the standings with a healthy net run rate of +3.592 after winning their first two fixtures.

STA vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Vijaykumar Desai(c), Shiv Karan Gill, Murali Ravichandran, Roshan Vishwanath, Jatin Madan, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Harpal Singh, Ranjith Maniarasan, Rahul Shah, Shiva Balasubramanian, Ansh Trivedi

TW XI

Chris Williams (c), Alex Williams, Marcus O’Riordan, Dave Smith, Hugo Williams, Michael Waller, Ian McLean, Bailey Wightman, Jonny Shepherdson, Liam Buttery (wk), Mark Mclean

Match Details

STA vs TW, European Cricket League (ECL) 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 8th February, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the track at the Cartama Oval seems to favor the batters, with high scores being common on this ground. 120 could prove to be the par score at the venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s STA vs TW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams is the best choice for the wicketkeeper-batter role for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has been in great form with the bat, scoring 66 runs in two ECL games. Williams is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

A Williams was his side's top-scorer at the recently held ECB National Club Twenty20. He amassed 221 runs at an average of 22 and at a strike rate of 144.44.

V Bhatia scored 108 runs from four ECB National Club Twenty20 matches and is expected to play a key role with the bat today.

All-rounder

M O’Riordan is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 44 runs and picked up three wickets in the ECL and could be a valuable captaincy choice for your STA vs TW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

B Wightman had a fantastic ECB National Club Twenty20 campaign, claiming 10 wickets. He has picked up three wickets in the ECL so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in STA vs TW Dream11 prediction team

M O’Riordan (TW) – 188 points

D Smith (TW) – 126 points

B Wightman (TW) – 121 points

C Williams (TW) – 121 points

J Madan (STA) – 108 points

Important stats for STA vs TW Dream11 prediction team

M O’Riordan: 44 runs and 3 wickets

D Smith: 29 runs and 2 wickets

B Wightman: 3 wickets

C Williams: 66 runs

J Madan: 58 runs and 1 wicket

STA vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL)

STA vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Williams, S Karan, R Paul Vishwanath, A Williams, V Bhatia, F Chinigar, M O’Riordan, D Smith, B Wightman, J Madan, M Barker

Captain: M O’Riordan. Vice-captain: D Smith.

STA vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Williams, S Karan, R Paul Vishwanath, A Williams, F Chinigar, M O’Riordan, D Smith, B Wightman, J Madan, M Barker, A Trivedi

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: C Williams. Vice-captain: B Wightman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar