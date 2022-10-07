STA vs YSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022, Match 10

Stack CC (STA) will take on YSSC (YSS) in the 10th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 on Friday, October 7, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the STA vs YSS Dream11 Prediction, pitch reports, and today'splaying 11s.

YSSC won their last match against the Kuwait Mavericks by four wickets. Stack CC, on the other hand, lost their last match against Kuwait Swedish by 61 runs.

Stack CC will give it their all to win the championship, but YSSC are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

STA vs YSS Match Details

The 10th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 will be played on October 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11.30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs YSS, Match 10

Date and Time: October 7, 2022, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kuwait Swedish and the Kuwait Mavericks, where a total of 393 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets in 38.3 overs.

STA vs YSS Form Guide

STA - L

YSS - W

STA vs YSS Probable Playing XI

STA Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Danish Javed (wk & c), Jandu Hamoud, Nawaf Ahmed, Naveed Fakhr, Abdul Haseeb, SJ Arul, Noman Sayeed, Nikhil Kulkarni, Vikrant Gupta, Anis Iqbal, and Parvez Shah.

YSS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Rimzan, Hasan Kazi, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Salman Munde, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Udaya Liyanagamage, Suranga Gomes and Mohamed Shafraz.

STA vs YSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Mathiyalagan

V Mathiyalagan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Gafoor is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Simsan

M Simsan and V Gupta are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Kazi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

H Jandu

H Jandu and N Dayan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Tuwan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Arul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Arul and G Chandana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Gomes is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STA vs YSS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Simsan

M Simsan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He picked up four wickets and smashed 28 runs in the last game.

H Kazi

Since the pitch is decent, you can make H Kazi the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 60 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for STA vs YSS, Match 10

S Arul

G Chandana

H Kazi

M Simsan

H Jandu

Stack CC vs YSSC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stack CC vs YSSC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Stack CC vs YSSC Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Gafoor, V Mathiyalagan

Batters: S Simsan, V Gupta, H Kazi, N Sayeed

All-rounders: H Jandy, N Dayan

Bowlers: G Chandana, S Arul, S Gomes

Stack CC vs YSSC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Stack CC vs YSSC Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Mathiyalagan

Batters: S Simsan, V Gupta, H Kazi

All-rounders: H Jandy, N Tuwan

Bowlers: G Chandana, S Arul, S Gomes, R Masurkar, T Azeez

