STA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 10

Stallions (STA) will take on Challenger (CHA) in match number 10 of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

The Stallions lost their first two games before beating the Warriors to open their account in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The Challenger also started their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaign with a loss before scripting a 24-run win over the Warriors.

STA vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Stallions: Chinta Gandhi (c), Yash Ramy (wk), Rohit Thakur, Malav Patel, Himesh Patel, Rohan Patel, Milan Mistry, Harsh Katarmal, Shehzad Pathan, Sagar Thakor, Jay Mahiyal

Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Riyaz Diwan

Match Details

STA vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 10

Date & Time: January 10th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a decent one to bat on, the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 is yet to see high-scoring games. The average first-innings score in the tournament is about 135 runs so far.

Today’s STA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohit Thakur is the Stallions' leading run-getter in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 with 101 runs at a strike rate of 160.32.

Batter

Dhruv N Patel has batted well in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, having accumulated 95 runs at a strike rate of 133.80.

All-rounder

Milan Mistry has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 37 runs and picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Yashwardhan Singh has been in fine form with the ball, returning with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in STA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Milan Mistry (STA): 226 points

Rohit Thakur (STA): 159 points

Dhruv N Patel (CHA): 157 points

Jay Mahiyal (STA): 150 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 144 points

Important stats for STA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Milan Mistry: 37 runs & 5 wickets

Rohit Thakur: 101 runs

Dhruv N Patel: 95 runs

Yashwardhan Singh: 17 runs & 4 wickets

STA vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Stallions vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aayush Rai, Rohit Thakur, Dhruv N Patel, Malav Patel, Rohan Patel, Jainil Bhatt, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Jay Mahiyal

Captain: Milan Mistry. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.

Dream11 Team for Stallions vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aayush Rai, Rohit Thakur, Dhruv N Patel, Malav Patel, Rohan Patel, Jainil Bhatt, Milan Mistry, Chinta Gandhi, Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh, Jay Mahiyal

Captain: Dhruv N Patel. Vice-captain: Chinta Gandhi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar