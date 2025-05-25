STB vs SPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see St. Paul's Barracudas (STB) squaring off against Sandy Point Snappers (SPS) at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Sunday, May 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the STB vs SPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

St. Paul's Barracudas have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Brownhill Dolphins by 7 wickets. Sandy Point Snappers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Government Road Stingrays by 4 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 2 matches. Both the teams have won one match each.

STB vs SPS Match Details

The 12th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 25 at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STB vs SPS, 12th Match

Date and Time: 25th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Brownhill Dolphins and St. Paul's Barracudas, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

STB vs SPS Form Guide

STB - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SPS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

STB vs SPS Probable Playing XI

STB Playing XI

No injury updates

Cameron Pennyfeather ©, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kasim Challenger, Justin Amurdan, Lawshorn Bergan, Shelton Forbes, Caiden Francis, Elijah Lewis, Kaivalya Mishra, Tariq Newman, Nathan Sealy

SPS Playing XI

No injury updates

Eirette Richards, James Cornelius, Dhari Francis, Karese Farrell, Wellton Edwards, Adrian Williams, Tyri Jeffers, Hilroy Andrew, Lyhte Browne, Jelani Joseph, Kian Pemberton, Jamali Lynch

STB vs SPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Forbes

S Forbes is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 80 runs in the last four matches. C Pluck is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

C Pennyfeather

J Cornelius and C Pennyfeather are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. C Pennyfeather is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 175 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last four matches. D Francis is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

A Williams

A Williams and K Esdaille are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Williams will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 65 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. H Andrew is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Pemberton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sealy and K Pemberton. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Pemberton will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 8 wickets in the last three matches. K Mishra is another good bowler for today's match.

STB vs SPS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Williams

A Williams is one of the most crucial picks from Sandy Point Snappers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 65 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

C Pennyfeather

C Pennyfeather is one of the most crucial picks from the St. Paul's Barracudas squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and already smashed 175 runs in the last four matches. He has also taken 1 wicket.

5 Must-Picks for STB vs SPS, 12th Match

A Williams

K Pemberton

C Pennyfeather

J Cornelius

K Mishra

St. Paul's Barracudas vs Sandy Point Snappers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

St. Paul's Barracudas vs Sandy Point Snappers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Forbes

Batters: C Pennyfeather, J Cornelius, D Francis

All-rounders: A Williams, K Esdaille

Bowlers: N Sealy, K Mishra, T Newman, T Bussue, K Pemberton

St. Paul's Barracudas vs Sandy Point Snappers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Forbes

Batters: C Pennyfeather, J Cornelius, D Francis, K Challenger

All-rounders: A Williams

Bowlers: N Sealy, K Mishra, A Caines, T Bussue, K Pemberton

