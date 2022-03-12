STC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 11

Sonari Town Club (STC) will take on Club Triranga (CLT) in the 11th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sonari Town Club have had an inconsistent start to their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign. They have one win and two losses to their name so far. Meanwhile, Club Triranga are sitting pretty at the top of the points table, having won all three of their games so far.

STC vs CLT Probable Playing 11 today

Sonari Town Club: Protyush Bora (c), Irfan Ansari (wk), Bishal Saikia, Surojit Rajkonwar, Sanjib Barman, Konseng Borpatra Gohain, Pulkit Jain, Bishal Newar, Ridip Mohan, Chow Khunlung, Rajnik Magar.

Club Triranga: Sandip Paul (wk), Gaurav Talukdar, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Bishal Saha-I, Nilotpal Das, Ranjan Bikash Das, Parag Barman, Arup Das (c), Krishna Das, Pritish Ray.

Match Details

STC vs CLT, Match 11, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 11th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s STC vs CLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandip Paul is quite safe behind the stumps and can chip in with some crucial runs with the bat as well.

Batter

Pallavkumar Das has been in excellent form, having amassed 187 runs in three Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 games.

All-rounder

Sanjib Barman has been in stellar form with the ball, claiming nine wickets thus far. He could come in handy on the batting front as well.

Bowler

Pritish Ray has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in STC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team

Pallavkumar Das (CLT): 301 points

Sanjib Barman (STC): 290 points

Parag Barman (CLT): 246 points

Pritish Ray (CLT): 242 points

Pulkit Jain (STC): 146 points

Important stats for STC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction Team

Pallavkumar Das: 187 runs

Parag Barman: 6 wickets

Sanjib Barman: 9 wickets

Pulkit Jain: 4 wickets

STC vs CLT Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Sonari Town Club vs Club Triranga - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandip Paul, Irfan Ansari, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Protyush Bora, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Arup Das, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Ridip Mohan.

Captain: Pallavkumar Das. Vice-captain: Sanjib Barman.

Dream11 Team for Sonari Town Club vs Club Triranga - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandip Paul, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Protyush Bora, Nilotpal Das, Pulkit Jain, Sanjib Barman, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Ridip Mohan, Chow Khunlung.

Captain: Sanjib Barman. Vice-captain: Pritish Ray.

Edited by Samya Majumdar