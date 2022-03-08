STC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 3

Sonari Town Club (STC) will take on the Radial Club (RCL) in the third match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Sonari Town Club will start their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign today. Radial Club, meanwhile, started their journey with a thumping win. They racked up 174 while batting first before bowling out Zenith CC for a mere 48.

STC vs RCL Probable Playing 11 today

Sonari Town Club: Rituraj Biswas, Mujakir Ali, Protyush Bora, Satyam (wk), Bishal Saikia, Anup Bhujel, Jurikh Changmai, Konseng Borpatra Gohain, Bishal Newar, Anup Jyoti Baruah, Rajnik Magar

Radial Club: Raj Bora (c), Nabajeet Ghosh, Saurav Saha (wk), Debajit Boruah, Pranjit Bora, Arnab Borah, Prigyanshu Dutta, Asif Wasimul Haque, Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Arpan Dutta

Match Details

STC vs RCL, Match 3, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 8th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s STC vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nabajeet Ghosh can chip in with some vital runs and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Arnab Borah looked to be in good touch with the bat in the first game, scoring 39 runs while batting at No.3.

All-rounder

Asif Wasimul Haque was magnificent with both the bat and ball in the previous match. He smashed 97 runs and took one wicket.

Bowler

Bichitra Baruah bowled an excellent spell and returned with figures of 3/11 from four overs against Zenith CC.

Top 5 best players to pick in STC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction Team

Asif Wasimul Haque (RCL)

Bichitra Baruah (RCL)

Arnab Borah (RCL)

Anup Bhujel (STC)

Rituraj Biswas (STC)

STC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Sonari Town Club vs Radial Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nabajeet Ghosh, Rituraj Biswas, Mujakir Ali, Arnab Borah, Pranjit Bora, Asif Wasimul Haque, Jurikh Changmai, Anup Bhujel, Bishal Das, Bishal Newar, Bichitra Baruah.

Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque. Vice-captain: Anup Bhujel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nabajeet Ghosh, Rituraj Biswas, Protyush Bora, Arnab Borah, Pranjit Bora, Asif Wasimul Haque, Anup Bhujel, Konseng Borpatra Gohain, Bishal Das, Anup Jyoti Baruah, Bichitra Baruah.

Captain: Asif Wasimul Haque. Vice-captain: Bichitra Baruah.

Edited by Samya Majumdar