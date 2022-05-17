STG vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 5 and 6

Stockholm Titans will take on Botkyrka in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborq Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Stockholm Titans will be playing their first match of the season against Botkyrka. They won four matches while also losing four games last year and finished third in Group A. Stockholm Titans were knocked out of the competition after suffering a loss against Djurgardens IF in the quarter-finals by 32 runs.

Botkyrka, meanwhile, haven’t been able to begin the tournament on a strong note. They registered successive defeats against Alby Zalmi in their first couple of matches by a margin of six wickets and 32 runs respectively. The batting unit has looked underwhelming and needs to step up here.

STG vs BOT Probable Playing 11 Today

STG XI

Anurag Chaudhary, Arunkumaran Murugesan, Arun Pandey, Digraj Dodia, Jitendra Yadav, GopalaKrishnan Parthasarathi, Ganesh Jasud, Pranshu Kumar, Mohsin Memon, S Arumugam, Madhava Tigulla

BOT XI

Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood

Match Details

STG vs BOT, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 5 and 6

Date and Time: 17th May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborq Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today’s STG vs BOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Khawaja is a dependable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is destructive at the top of the order and has scored 53 runs at an average of 26.5 and a strike rate of 132 over the last couple of games

Batters

Z Mahmood is an immensely experienced player who will be hoping to have a strong showing once again. He picked up a wicket in the first match against Alby Zalmi.

All-rounders

M Tarar is a player you must have as captain in your STG vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scalped two wickets and has also notched up 13 runs.

Bowlers

Q Qureshi is also quite prolific and is expected to be the strike bowler for his side. He has taken three wickets in two matches and has also added 10 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in STG vs BOT Dream11 prediction team

M Tarar (BOT)

O Qureshi (BOT)

Z Mahmood (BOT)

M Mohsin Memon (STG)

S Khawaja (BOT)

Important stats for STG vs BOT Dream11 prediction team

M Tarar: 13 runs and 2 wickets

O Qureshi: 10 runs and 2 wickets

Z Mahmood: 6 runs and 1 wicket

S Khawaja: 53 runs

STG vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Today

STG vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khawaja, Z Mahmood, A Riaz, A Pandey, M Tarar, G Randhawa, M Mohsin Memon, R Nadar, O Qureshi, A Khan, S Arumugam

Captain: M Tarar, Vice-Captain: M Mohsin Memon

STG vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khawaja, Z Mahmood, A Riaz, A Pandey, G Jasud, M Tarar, G Randhawa, M Mohsin Memon, O Qureshi, D Dodiya, S Arumugam

Captain: O Qureshi, Vice-Captain: Z Mahmood

