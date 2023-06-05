STG vs JCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Sweden T10 match – June 5, 2023  

Stockholm Tigers (STG) and Jinnah CC (JCC) are set to lock horns in the ECS Sweden T10 on Monday, June 5. The Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden will host the contest.

Both the Tigers and Jinnah CC will be playing a game before locking horns with each other. Hence, they will have a fair idea of the conditions.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the STG vs JCC game:

#3 Sameer Ali Khan (JCC) – 9 credits

Sameer Ali Khan is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in teams for the STG vs JCC game. He has played 16 T10 matches thus far in which he has scored 271 runs at an average of 24.63 and a strike-rate of 149.72 with a top score of 53 not out. Khan has also picked up 14 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.34 with a three-wicket haul to his name.

#2 Anik Ahmed (STG) – 9 credits

Anik Ahmed has played four T20I matches in his career where he has scored 53 runs at an average of 26.50 with a top score of 26 not out. He has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.44. In the T10 format, Ahmed has scored 740 runs at an average of 27.40 and has also picked up 23 wickets. Hence, fantasy users should opt for him in their teams for the STG vs JCC game.

#1 Tasaduq Hussain (JCC) – 8 credits

Tasaduq Hussain is an effective cricketer and should be picked in teams for the STG vs JCC game. He has scored 253 runs from 39 matches in the T10 format at an average of 14.05 and a strike-rate of 154.26 with a top score of 46 not out. Hussain has also picked up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 7.06.

