STH vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 26

The 26th game of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Saint Helena (STH) squaring off against Botswana (BOT) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Friday (November 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STH vs BOT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Botswana have won two of their five games, while Saint Helena have won two of their four. Saint Helena will look to win the game, but Botswana are a better team and should prevail.

STH vs BOT Match Details

The 26th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 25 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: STH vs BOT, Match 26

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City looks decent and conducive for both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Botswana and Kenya saw 238 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

STH vs BOT Form Guide

STH - Won 2 of their last 4 games

BOT - Won 2 of their last 5 games

STH vs BOT Probable Playing XIs

STH

No injury update

Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie ©, Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (wk), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick

BOT

No injury update

Karabo Motlhanka (c & wk), Thatayaone Tshose, Tharindu Perera, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Phemelo Silas, Valentine Mbazo, Reginald Nehonde, Boemo Kgosiemang, Katlo Piet, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Dhruv Maisuria

STH vs BOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Richards (3 matches, 9 runs)

Richards is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. V Mbazo is another good pick.

Batters

K Motlhanka (5 matches, 137 runs)

P Silas and K Motlhanka are the two best batter picks. V Balakrishnan has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Yon (4 matches, 83 runs, 11 wickets)

R Nehonde and A Yon are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. T Tshose is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Maisuria (5 matches, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks are D Maisuria and A Leo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. B Isaac is another good pick.

STH vs BOT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Yon

A Yon is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has performed well, scoring 83 runs and taken 11 wickets in four games.

D Maisuria

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make D Maisuria the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bowl at the death and has taken ten wickets in five games.

Five Must-Picks for STH vs BOT, Match 26

A Yon - 83 runs and 11 wickets

D Maisuria - 10 wickets

K Motlhanka - 137 runs

R Nehonde - 103 runs and 5 wickets

S Crowie - 52 runs and 6 wickets

Saint Helena vs Botswana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saint Helena vs Botswana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Mbazo, D Richards

Batters: P Silas, V Balakrishnan, K Motlhanka

All-rounders: R Nehonde, T Tshose, A Yon

Bowlers: A Leo, D Maisuria, B Isaac

Saint Helena vs Botswana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Richards

Batters: J Henry, T Perera, K Motlhanka

All-rounders: R Nehonde, T Tshose, A Yon, S Crowie

Bowlers: D Maisuria, M Mooketsi, B Stroud

