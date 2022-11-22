STH vs LES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 18

The 18th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Saint Helena (STH) square off against Lesotho (LES) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STH vs LES Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Lesotho have won two of their four games, while Saint Helena are winless in two. Saint Helena will give it their all to win the game, but Lesotho have a better squad and expected to prevail.

STH vs LES Match Details

The 18th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 22 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: STH vs LES, Match 18

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase.

STH vs LES Form Guide

STH - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

LES - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

STH vs LES Probable Playing XIs

STH

No injury update

Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie (c), Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (wk), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick

LES

No injury update

Chachole Tlali (c & wk), Mohammad Maaz Khan, Samir Patel, Mpiti Lerotholi, Waseem Yaqoob, Yahya Jakda, Mohleki Leoela, Mohammad Arbaaz, Thamae Gladwin, Tsepiso Chaoana, Molai Matsau

STH vs LES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tlali (4 matches, 58 runs)

Tlali is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Patel is another good pick.

Batters

J Henry (2 matches, 11 runs, 5 wickets)

M Khan and J Henry are the two best batter picks. A Langham has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Yon (2 matches, 24 runs, 6 wickets)

T Gladwin and A Yon are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. S Crowie is another good pick.

Bowlers

Y Jakda (4 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks are T Chaoana and Y Jakda. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Matsau is another good pick.

STH vs LES match captain and vice-captain choices

A Yon

Yon is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in domestic leagues and has earned 233 points in the last two games.

S Crowie

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Crowie the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and has earned 213 points in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for STH vs LES, Match 18

J Henry 11 runs and 5 wickets 160 points S Crowie 44 runs and 4 wickets 213 points A Yon 24 runs and 6 wickets 233 points Y Jakda 7 wickets 241 points W Yaqoob 69 runs and 3 wickets 186 points

Saint Helena vs Lesotho Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Saint Helena vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Patel, C Tlali

Batters: J Henry, M Khan, A Langham

All-rounders: T Gladwin, A Yon, S Crowie, W Yaqoob

Bowlers: M Matsau, T Chaoana, A Leo

Saint Helena vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Tlali

Batters: J Henry, M Khan, A Langham

All-rounders: A Yon, S Crowie, W Yaqoob

Bowlers: M Matsau, T Chaoana, M Lerotholi, Y Jakda

