STH vs LES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 18

The 18th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Saint Helena (STH) square off against Lesotho (LES) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Tuesday (November 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STH vs LES Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Lesotho have won two of their four games, while Saint Helena are winless in two. Saint Helena will give it their all to win the game, but Lesotho have a better squad and expected to prevail.
STH vs LES Match Details
The 18th game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 22 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: STH vs LES, Match 18
Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 1:00 pm IST
Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali
Pitch Report
The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase.
STH vs LES Form Guide
STH - Won 0 of their last 2 matches
LES - Won 2 of their last 4 matches
STH vs LES Probable Playing XIs
STH
No injury update
Alex Langham, Aiden Leo, Brett Isaac, Scott Crowie (c), Andrew Yon, Jordi Henry, Cliff Richards (wk), Rhys Francis, Barry Stroud, Gareth Johnson, Jamie Ellick
LES
No injury update
Chachole Tlali (c & wk), Mohammad Maaz Khan, Samir Patel, Mpiti Lerotholi, Waseem Yaqoob, Yahya Jakda, Mohleki Leoela, Mohammad Arbaaz, Thamae Gladwin, Tsepiso Chaoana, Molai Matsau
STH vs LES Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
C Tlali (4 matches, 58 runs)
Tlali is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Patel is another good pick.
Batters
J Henry (2 matches, 11 runs, 5 wickets)
M Khan and J Henry are the two best batter picks. A Langham has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
A Yon (2 matches, 24 runs, 6 wickets)
T Gladwin and A Yon are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. S Crowie is another good pick.
Bowlers
Y Jakda (4 matches, 7 wickets)
The top bowler picks are T Chaoana and Y Jakda. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Matsau is another good pick.
STH vs LES match captain and vice-captain choices
A Yon
Yon is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in domestic leagues and has earned 233 points in the last two games.
S Crowie
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Crowie the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and has earned 213 points in the last two games.
Five Must-Picks for STH vs LES, Match 18
Saint Helena vs Lesotho Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Saint Helena vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Patel, C Tlali
Batters: J Henry, M Khan, A Langham
All-rounders: T Gladwin, A Yon, S Crowie, W Yaqoob
Bowlers: M Matsau, T Chaoana, A Leo
Saint Helena vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: C Tlali
Batters: J Henry, M Khan, A Langham
All-rounders: A Yon, S Crowie, W Yaqoob
Bowlers: M Matsau, T Chaoana, M Lerotholi, Y Jakda